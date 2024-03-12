At least nine killed as Israeli forces fire at Gazans waiting for aid

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

At least nine people were killed and 17 others injured when Israeli forces opened fire on people at the Kuwaiti roundabout in Gaza city on Monday night, a medic at Al Shifa Hospital said.

Witnesses said the victims were among a crowd waiting for aid lorries' arrival.

The medic told The National that the hospital received bodies of those who had been shot and others who were crushed by overcrowding.

“Most of the injuries were in the upper parts of the body,” the medic said.

Witnesses said the number of casualties was higher and that some bodies could not be recovered due to intense firing by Israeli forces.

The incident came weeks after the deaths of more than 100 people when Israeli forces opened fire at crowds waiting for aid lorries at the Nabulsi roundabout near Gaza city, on February 29.

Most of those killed had suffered gunshot wounds, according to medics at Al Shifa and other hospitals where the bodies and hundreds of injured were taken. The Israeli military said its troops only fired at those who approached them and that most of the dead had been crushed as crowds rushed the lorries.

UN chief on Gaza: 'Silence the guns to honour Ramadan'

Marwan Abu Khattar said he was one of the thousands who gathered at the Kuwaiti roundabout on Monday “to be able to bring aid and provide food and drink to our families who couldn't find anything to break their fast on the first day of Ramadan”.

“It was very dark with no lighting, and the only sounds were of people and sometimes the sound of gunfire from the army,” he told The National.

“Around midnight, the soldiers began firing at the youth, and I saw with my own eyes more than one of them fall and collapse,” Mr Abu Khattar said.

READ MORE Israel has not presented plan to protect civilians in Rafah, White House says

“People collapsed while they were far away from the soldiers and tanks, and no one approached them or tried to attack them, as they claim every time.”

Issa Al Muqaid, another resident of northern Gaza, said he saw people being shot by snipers.

“I was standing there with three guys, one of whom was hit, and we transferred him to the hospital. The shooting was direct from a sniper, using a red laser [sight],” he said.

“I have gone out multiple times to try to get flour to feed my three kids and my elderly mother because I can't buy it at these very high prices.” Mr Al Muqaid said.

“Salaries have not been paid for six months, and there is no aid. ”

There was no immediate comment on the incident from the Israeli military.

Humanitarian agencies have repeatedly warned that hunger in Gaza is reaching crisis levels because of inadequate supplies of aid, particularly in northern Gaza.