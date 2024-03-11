Israel strikes kill dozens in Gaza on first day of Ramadan

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Palestinians in Gaza marked a sombre start to Ramadan on Monday, with dozens reported killed in Israeli air strikes across the devastated enclave.

Sixteen people were killed in an air strike on a family home in Gaza city, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported. Other Israeli strikes have targeted Deir Al Balah and the southern city of Rafah.

Dozens of people were killed and injured, mainly women and children, in strikes on Gaza city, Al Shati refugee camp and Khan Younis, it added, It came hours after the bodies of 10 people were found in a home in Tal Al Hawa, in the south of Gaza city.

Hopes of a ceasefire before Ramadan were dashed despite months of diplomatic wrangling to secure a halt in the fighting, which has killed more than 31,000 Palestinians in five months.

Palestinians were filmed marking the start of the holy month amid the rubble of destroyed mosques and residential buildings, while hundreds of worshippers were reportedly prevented from entering Al Aqsa Mosque compound on Sunday night.

Hundreds of Gazans perform Taraweeh prayers next to the ruins of a mosque destroyed by Israeli airstrikes days ago in Rafah, south of Gaza. pic.twitter.com/2MbW027gGK — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 10, 2024

Severe food and water shortages continue to claim lives, with two more children dying of starvation on Monday, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

A total of 27 people have died of malnutrition and dehydration in Gaza's hospitals so far, but officials say many more civilians will have died of starvation due to a lack of aid entering the enclave.

About 72,760 others have been injured by the Israeli army since the war began on October 7.

Limited air drops have been conducted over Gaza, but efforts to get more aid into the enclave stalled on Sunday after a Cypriot ship carrying 200 tonnes of food aid was delayed departing Larnaca for "technical reasons".

Israel is considering arming some civilians in Gaza to provide security protection for aid convoys into the besieged enclave, Reuters reported.

A Hamas-linked website on Monday warned Palestinian people or groups against co-operating with Israel.

Those who do would be treated as collaborators and "handled with an iron fist", the Hamas Al-Majd security website said, quoting a security official in Palestinian militant forces.