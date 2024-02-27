Signs growing that long-awaited Gaza truce may be reached soon

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Signs are growing that a truce in the Gaza war may at long last be around the corner, with the US determined to pause the conflict before Ramadan and Hamas appearing to soften some of its conditions for a pause in the nearly five-month conflict.

US President Joe Biden, whose country is Israel’s main backer, said late on Monday that Israel had agreed not to engage in military activities in the Palestinian enclave during Ramadan, which begins around March 10.

This will “give us time to get all the hostages out”, Mr Biden said in an appearance on NBC's “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

“My hope is by next Monday we'll have a ceasefire … We're close, we're not done yet”.

The nearing truce comes at a time when mediators from the US, Egypt and Qatar are engaging in the biggest diplomatic push in weeks for a cessation of hostilities and a swap of poisoners and hostages.

The mediators are meeting this week in Qatar to work out details and mechanisms to enact draft proposals they hammered out in Paris last week.

The negotiations were expected to move to Cairo late this week or early next week, according to sources.

Under discussion is naming a non-partisan Palestinian government made up of technocrats to run both Gaza and the occupied West Bank when the fighting stops.

The proposed administration is expected to remain in place until legislative and presidential elections are held.

A man inspects damage and recover items from his home following Israeli air strikes on Tuesday in Gaza. Getty Images

A truce might become possible if Hamas is able to negotiate some of the conditions it has remained firm on, yielding to pressure by Egypt and Qatar, as well as the tragically high death toll among civilians – about 30,000 since the war began in October – and an unprecedented level of destruction across the densely populated territory.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on the other hand, faces the risk of inflicting lasting damage on his country’s strategic relations with the US if he does not respond favourably to Washington’s growing calls for the war to stop, albeit temporarily, to allow for the hostages to be freed and much-needed humanitarian aid to reach Gaza.

“The United States’ mind is made up that this war must end and that’s exactly what will make it stop,” said one of the sources.

Mr Netanyahu’s government is also under mounting pressure from the families of the hostages to strike a deal for their release, but he has publicly said that he would not do that at any price.

Egypt’s keen interest in pushing for an end to the war is to head off an influx of Palestinians into its Sinai Peninsula if Israel invades Rafah on its eastern border.

Cairo also hopes that a halt to the fighting will persuade Iranian-backed Houthi forces to stop their attacks on Red Sea shipping, which have badly hurt Egypt’s vital revenue from the Suez Canal at a time of deep economic struggle.

The war has similarly hurt Egypt’s revenue from another key source, tourism.

A displaced Palestinian woman Shehnaz Baker is knitting clothes to give free of charge to other displaced people in Gaza. Reuters

The Gaza war was triggered by Hamas's surprise attack on Israel on October 7 in which 1,200 people were killed and 240 taken hostage by the militant group.

Israel’s response was a devastating military campaign in Gaza that displaced about 85 per cent of the enclave’s population and razed much of its built-up areas.

The conflict also left about 1.5 million Palestinians crammed in makeshift camps in Rafah on the Egyptian border, where they face famine and spreading diseases.

The proposals drafted by the US, Egyptian and Qatari mediators in Paris envision a six-week pause in the war and a hostage and prisoner swap between Hamas and Israel, according to the sources.

If adopted, the swap would kick off with the release of 40 to 50 children, women, ailing and elderly hostages, by Hamas in return for about 300 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, sources said.

Hamas, said the sources, would hold on to active military service members, with their phased release hinging on progress in reaching a permanent ceasefire.

The Palestinian group freed about 100 hostages during a week-long truce in late November. About 130 are believed to remain, of whom as many as 30 may have died in captivity.

In return for the active members of the Israeli military, who are thought to include five female soldiers and several male officers, Hamas wants as many as 3,000 Palestinian prisoners released, including 500 serving long prison sentences.

Hamas had earlier wanted 5,000 prisoners released. It has also indicated that it would be flexible on the release of high-profile prisoners it wants to see sprung out of Israeli prisons.

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday. Reuters

For its part, Israel has baulked at the large number of Palestinians Hamas wants freed but has agreed to allow the phased return of Palestinians displaced by the fighting who took refuge in the southern Gaza Strip.

Qatar-funded Al Jazeera news network, however, said on Tuesday that Israel would not allow fighting-age men to return to the north of the coastal enclave.

In the meantime, the draft deal provides for the construction of camps to house and care for hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians whose homes have been destroyed in the war or have escaped the fighting to take refuge in southern Gaza.

Egypt, said the sources, had already started building the camps in southern Gaza.

Reuters said on Tuesday that the proposals also include the daily dispatch of as many as 500 lorries of humanitarian aid to Gaza to be distributed across the entire enclave and the immediate repair of damaged bakeries and hospitals.

The sources said Hamas also wants a freeze on all Israeli aerial activity over Gaza, including drones on reconnaissance flights.