Palestinian PM Mohammad Shtayyeh resigns, paving way for technocratic government

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has submitted his resignation to President Mahmoud Abbas, paving the way for a cabinet reshuffle that could open doors for reforms, state news agency Wafa reported on Monday.

The new government is expected to be a technocratic one, with Mr Abbas still at the helm. Secretary General of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation Hussein Al Sheikh is also expected to remain part of the new government, senior analyst at the Crisis Group Tahani Mustafa told The National.

Ms Mustafa has been in touch with high-ranking Palestinian officials within the Palestinian Authority and ministries in the West Bank.

There has been increasing pressure by the US on the Palestinian Authority to make reforms. In January, US secretary of State Antony Blinken that the “day after” in Gaza should include the creation of an independent Palestinian state government by a reformed Palestinian Authority in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Israeli officials have also repeatedly said the future of Gaza would not include Hamas, while also undercutting the PA's ability to govern the strip.

Ms Tahani said the Palestinian Authority had been reluctant to back any day-after proposals for the first three months since the beginning of the war in Gaza on October 7 for fear of appearing to succumb to Israeli force.

But that has since changed, she said.

“Since mid-December, you’ve seen the PA put out statements that effectively say they would back anything that guarantees their survival.”

The new government will not include members of Hamas, Ms Mustafa said, and is in line with a US pan for the “day-after” in Gaza.

“They’ve been talking about it in technocratic, securitised terms, which means you’re not going to have an election, or democratically reformed PA.”

During his speech at Monday's cabinet session, Mr Shtayyeh said that moving forward, the Palestinian government would need to take into account the “emerging reality in the Gaza Strip”.

The resignation is in light of the “political, security and economic developments” of the Israeli war in Gaza and “unprecedented escalation” in the West Bank, Mr Shtayyeh said.

The emphasis of the new government will also be mostly on security and logistics, Ms Tahani said, with plans in place to send “over 1,000 security personnel to Jordan for training”.