Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza ahead of landmark negotiations

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Strikes by Israel on Gaza have killed at least 50 Palestinians ahead of landmark negotiations in Paris to pause the devastating war in the besieged enclave.

The latest strikes are part of an apparent Israeli decision to escalate its offensive to pressure Hamas before the much-anticipated talks, sources told The National on Friday.

In Tel Aviv on Thursday, Israeli officials informed White House co-ordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk that the mandate of the Israeli negotiating team had been “expanded”, the sources said.

“At the same time, he was told that the Israeli army would increase its military pressure on Hamas until the possible conditions for the return of the prisoners softened,” one source said.

“The latest strikes seem to be related to that decision.”

Read more Military officials tell Israeli army to refrain from killing spree in Gaza

More than 40 people – including women and children – were killed in strikes on four houses in central Gaza on Thursday night and early Friday, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

At least 10 other people were killed in Israeli strikes on Rafah in the south and other locations, Wafa said.

Gaza's Health Ministry said about 100 civilians had been killed in the past 24 hours.

The Israeli army also stormed Al Zaytoun neighbourhood, south of Gaza city.

“They invaded our home and separated women from men, forced women to go to Rafah, and arrested the men,” Em Fawaz Al Dakka, a 27-year-old resident of the neighbourhood, told The National.

Meanwhile, in the occupied West Bank, a 17-year-old boy was killed on Friday during an Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp, Wafa said.

A Palestinian boy surveys a scene of destruction in Rafah, southern Gaza, following overnight Israeli strikes. AFP

A pause before Ramadan

The negotiations to pause the Gaza war and swap detainees for hostages were reported to be making tangible progress, with the stakeholders now hoping a deal can be reached before the start of Ramadan.

On Thursday, diplomatic sources told The National that the negotiations, which have been continuing in Cairo this week, would move to Paris within days.

CIA director William Burns, his Israeli and Egyptian counterparts and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman will attend the negotiations in the French capital, they added, in what appears to be a major push to get an agreement before Ramadan – which begins on either March 10 or 11.

Israel's strikes and ground offensive on Gaza have killed more than 29,500 Palestinians, displaced about 85 per cent of the enclave’s 2.3 million residents, and laid waste to much of the enclave.

Fears are also growing that a looming Israeli ground offensive in Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost city on the Egyptian border, could cause huge additional civilian casualties, since about 1.4 million Palestinians have taken refuge there.

Female Israeli soldiers pose for a selfie at a position on the Gaza border. AP

Israel began its strikes against Gaza after Hamas militants attacked southern Israeli communities on October 7, killing about 1,200 people and abducting 240.

The reported progress in negotiations to pause the fighting follows a decision by Hamas to drop its demand for a permanent ceasefire and instead accept a temporary one.

The group also wants international guarantees that the pause will be followed by negotiations to reach a permanent ceasefire.

Previously, Hamas insisted on international guarantees that a permanent ceasefire would follow a pause.

An expanded mandate

The Israeli decision to send its spy chiefs and other diplomats to Paris with an expanded mandate marks a shift as the previous delegation was authorised “only to listen”, diplomatic sources said.

“The US administration put pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government to send the delegation to Paris, and the last of these pressures was through Biden’s envoy and senior adviser, Brett McGurk,” one of the sources said.

“He urged Netanyahu to send the delegation with a serious mandate to complete the negotiations. The Biden administration believes that the continuation of the war during Ramadan may further destabilise the region.”

As the US prepares a UN Security Council resolution that would seek a temporary ceasefire rather than a permanent truce, US President Joe Biden said Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people and the “overwhelming majority” are not affiliated with the group.

“The overwhelming majority of Palestinians are not Hamas,” Mr Biden said on X.

“Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people. In fact, they’re also suffering as a result of Hamas’ terrorism. We need to be clear-eyed about that reality.”