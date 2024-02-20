Patients evacuated as Nasser Hospital faces power, water and food shortages

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Fourteen patients were moved out of the besieged Nasser Hospital in Gaza's southern city of Khan Younis, after the Health Ministry said the building had gone out of service because of a power cut and a shortage of food and water.

The ministry said the patients who were removed included five who require kidney dialysis, and three in critical condition.

The hospital's main building had been turned into a military barracks by Israeli troops, who have detained 70 staff and volunteers including the hospital's director Dr Nahed Abu Taeema, the ministry said. Israel has denied this claim.

“There are still more than 180 patients and 15 doctors and nurses inside Nasser,” the WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said wrote on social media platform X.

“The hospital is still experiencing an acute shortage of food, basic medical supplies, and oxygen,” he said, urging Israel to allow safe and sustained access to Nasser Hospital to continue lifesaving efforts. “There is no tap water and no electricity, except a backup generator maintaining some lifesaving machines.”

The WHO had previously said it was denied entry to the hospital.

Chaotic scenes inside Nasser Hospital. Reuters

A video published by Dr Tedros showed WHO teams inside the hospital and transferring patients on to stretchers.

Eight of the patients taken outside could not walk, WHO trauma surgeon Dr Athanasios Gargavanis said.

Two of them need the assistance of ventilators.

The video showed departments of the hospital empty and abandoned, confirming that the facility is not operational.

The roads around the hospital were muddied, and buildings around it were destroyed.

Critical patients were referred to five hospitals in south Gaza, including the European Gaza hospital, International Medical Corps, UAE and Indonesia field hospitals, and Al Aqsa hospital, the WHO said.

After two days of being denied entry into the Nasser Medical Complex in #Gaza, yesterday @WHO and partners were allowed to go inside to assess the patients. As a result, lifesaving medical referral of 14 critical patients was facilitated. Two patients needed continuous manual… pic.twitter.com/7iS65vG61y — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 19, 2024

The war in Gaza has claimed more than 29,000 lives, mostly women and children, the Health Ministry said.

On Monday, Palestinian Health Minister Dr Mai Al Kaila estimated that the remains of 8,000 people were beneath the rubble.