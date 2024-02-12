Gaza war: Strike on Rafah camp kills 50 amid fears of new Israeli ground attack

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

At least 50 Palestinians were killed late on Sunday in an Israeli attack on Gaza's southern city of Rafah, the last lifeline for millions of Gazans trapped inside the besieged strip.

The Israeli military said the “series of strikes” it had conducted on southern Gaza has now “concluded”.

The strikes came after US President Joe Biden urged Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to shield civilians in Gaza from any military operation in Rafah, saying Israel should not proceed without a “credible and executable plan” for their safety and support.

Aid agencies say an assault on Rafah would be catastrophic. It is the last relatively safe place in the devastated enclave.

Israel's strikes hit at least 14 houses and three mosques in different parts of Rafah, Hamas said.

The assault is a continuation of the 'genocidal war' and the forced displacement attempts Israel has waged against the Palestinian people, Hamas said.

Heavy bombing caused widespread panic in Rafah as many people were asleep when the strikes started, Reuters reported.

Israeli planes, tanks and ships took part in the strikes, with two mosques and several houses hit.

Some feared Israel had begun its ground offensive into Rafah.

The army usually orders civilians to leave their homes and towns without any specific evacuation plans before they conduct any strikes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered his army to prepare a ground offensive on Rafah, Gaza's last major population centre that troops have yet to enter after Hamas's October 7 attacks sparked the war.

He said on Sunday that “enough” of the 132 remaining Israeli hostages held in Gaza were alive to justify Israel's war in the region.

At least 25 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on Rafah

Genocidal war

“The Nazi occupation army’s attack on the city of Rafah tonight … which have claimed the lives of more than a hundred martyrs so far, is considered a continuation of the genocidal war and the attempts at forced displacement it is waging against our Palestinian people,” Hamas said.

Currently, there are about 1.4 million Palestinians crowded into Rafah, with many living in tents while food, water and medicine are becoming increasingly scarce, the UN said.

Hamas militants killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel and abducted at least 250 in their attack, the Israeli military said.

Israel has responded with a military assault on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 28,000 Palestinians, the Gaza health ministry said.