Netanyahu rejects Hamas ceasefire demands

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday rejected Hamas's demands for a ceasefire and said the military would continue its offensive in Gaza until achieving “absolute victory”.

“I believe continued military pressure is a necessary condition for releasing the hostages,” Mr Netanyahu told reporters.

The rejection comes after mediators from the US, Egypt and Qatar hammered out a proposal that would have led to a truce lasting up to three months and the phased release of hostages in return for freeing thousands of Palestinians detained in Israeli jails.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Israeli leaders on Wednesday to try to push for the deal but it appears his efforts were in vain.

The Israeli leader shut down the idea of a temporary ceasefire in exchange for the return of hostages, instead doubling down on his country's war efforts.

Mr Netanyahu praised his soldiers' efforts in the Gaza Strip, claiming they had killed 20,000 “terrorists”.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry more than 27,700 people, the majority of them civilians, have been killed since Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza following Hamas's attack on southern Israel in which militants killed about 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped 240.

The Prime Minister, who has long opposed the creation of a Palestinian state, said peace would only be achieved with an Israeli victory.

“They will look good if we win and they won't if we don't win,” he told reporters.

“We need to understand that everybody's just sitting on the bleachers right now, on the sidelines, our friends, our enemies, neutral countries, everybody's watching and they want to know who's going to win: Israel or Hamas.”

Mr Netanyahu, who has been under unrelenting pressure from the families of hostages for months, acknowledged the pain his decision would likely cause.

“I do understand the pain of the families of the hostages and of the fallen soldiers,” he said.

He also took aim at the US, which recently sanctioned four Israeli settlers for involvement in violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, calling the punitive measures “inappropriate”.

“It harms an entire population, a sector of the settlers who are law abiding and their sons are a part of the war,” Mr Netanyahu said.