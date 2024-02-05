Jordanian and Dutch air forces parachute supplies to Gaza hospital

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The Jordanian and Dutch air forces have parachuted supplies to a field hospital run by Jordan's military in northern Gaza.

The Dutch role in the operation, which was announced late on Sunday, “comes in support of Jordanian humanitarian efforts” in the besieged enclave, the official Jordanian news agency Petra reported.

Jordan has two field hospitals in Gaza – Field Hospital 77 in the north and Field Hospital 2 in the south – and has previously supplied them by airdrop.

Official photos showed the latest supplies – similar to previous airdrops – were delivered to Field Hospital 77, using pallets equipped with a GPS-guided device that can steer the package to its landing site.

Any aircraft operating in Gaza's air space needs Israeli permission.

Before its current offensive, Israel had pulled out from Gaza in 2005 – two years before Hamas took control of the enclave from the Fatah party of President Mahmoud Abbas. But it remained widely seen as an occupying power.

Jordan signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1994.

The kingdom's 10 million population consists of a large proportion of people of Palestinian origin. They are mostly descendants of Palestinians who fled when Israel was created in 1948 and when Israel occupied Palestinian territory after the 1967 Arab-Israeli War.

MIDEAST ISRAEL PALESTINIANS GAZA CONFLICT Israeli soldiers at the entrance of a tunnel 400 metres from the Erez crossing between Gaza and Israel, in the Palestinian town of Beit Hanun. EPA

The latest war began when Hamas attacked Israeli communities on October 7, killing 1,200 people and abducting 240.

Israel's retaliatory bombardment and ground offensive have killed more than 27,000 people.

Amman has been fiercely critical of Israel's invasion, calling on world powers to put pressure on the Israeli government to allow more humanitarian aid into the enclave and to halt the fighting.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al Safadi said on Sunday that Gaza is “facing starvation”.

Petra quoted Mr Al Safadi as telling French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne in Amman that there must be “immediate international action to stop the war and the unprecedented humanitarian disaster” it is producing.