Major donors follow US in suspending UNRWA funding over staff allegations

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees is facing a loss of funding from major donors as it struggles to assist hundreds of thousands of Palestinians affected by Israel’s war in Gaza.

The US, the largest donor to the UN Relief and Works Agency, said it was halting further funding after the agency announced on Friday that several of its employees had been accused of taking part in the deadly attacks on Israel that sparked the war.

Canada, the UK, Italy and Australia have since said they too would suspend funding to UNRWA, whose facilities in Gaza have been sheltering tens of thousands of people displaced by the conflict. The potential deficit in the agency's finances could run to hundreds of millions of dollars if the suspension lasts.

“The Israeli authorities have provided UNRWA with information about the alleged involvement of several UNRWA employees in the horrific attacks on Israel on October 7,” UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarani said on Friday.

He said the accused employees had been dismissed and the agency was investigating the allegations against them.

The US responded by announcing its funding to the agency would be suspended while the allegations were investigated.

“The Department of State has temporarily paused additional funding for UNRWA while we review these allegations and the steps the United Nations is taking to address them,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

The comes amid growing desperation among Gaza's civilian population after more than three months of Israeli bombardment and ground battles in the small coastal enclave.

READ MORE ICJ ruling: Top UN court orders Israel to take all measures to prevent genocide

The Israeli army has intensified its operations in the south, where most of the population was forced to flee as its initial campaign focused on northern Gaza. Israel says it is seeking to eradicate Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza and carried out the October 7 attacks that killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel.

Israeli troops also want to rescue the remainder of about 240 people taken hostage by Hamas in the attack.

The health ministry in Gaza said on Saturday that about 174 people were killed and 310 wounded by Israeli attacks in the previous 24 hours, raising the Palestinian death toll to at least 26,257 and 64,797 injured since Israel launched its military offensive.

At least three people were killed in an air strike on a home in Rafah on Saturday morning as Israeli forces pressed their offensive that has left hospitals in the south unable to function and forced Palestinians into ever-shrinking designated safe areas.

Two women were among those killed in the strike on a house belonging to the Al Siksik family in the Jneina neighbourhood of the city, which also left many injured, medical sources told The National.

Witnesses reported heavy artillery shelling in western areas of Khan Younis, southern Gaza's main city, and near the Nasser Medical Complex, the largest functioning medical facility in the south, in the early hours of the morning.

There were fierce clashes between Israeli troops and Palestinian fighters in several areas of Khan Younis, they said.

Hospitals in the south had received the bodies of at least 70 people killed in Israeli attacks in Khan Younis and Rafah since Friday, medical sources said.

The Gaza health ministry said Israeli strikes also hit in the vicinity of Al Amal Hospital run by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

The PRCS said on Saturday that the hospital and the society's headquarters in Khan Younis were under Israeli siege for a sixth consecutive day, preventing its ambulance teams from collecting people in need of treatment. The hospital is hosting about 7,000 people who sought refuge from Israeli bombardment.

Health ministry spokesman Ashraf Al Qudra said the Israeli bombardment was compromising health care and endangering the lives of doctors, patients and displaced people sheltering in hospitals.

About 150 staff, 350 patients and hundreds of displaced families at the Nasser Medical Complex were facing "catastrophic conditions", the ministry said.

The war has already destroyed most of Gaza's health centres and created acute shortages of food, medical supplies and other essential as a result of strict Israeli controls on aid allowed into the territory.

Dr Al Qudra said about 600,000 people in northern Gaza were facing death from hunger, the spread of disease and Israeli air strikes.

The Palestinian Red Crescent accused the Israeli army of preventing the delivery of food and relief supplies to the northern part of the strip.