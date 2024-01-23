Israeli army says 21 soldiers killed in deadliest attack on military since Gaza war began

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The Israeli military said 21 soldiers were killed in a missile attack in central Gaza on Monday, its biggest single loss since the war began in October.

Army spokesman Admiral Daniel Hagari said the reservists were killed when a Hamas missile caused two buildings to collapse after striking explosives placed by the army.

The soldiers were “blowing up buildings in the vicinity to enable the border to be rebuilt”, Israeli media reported. The incident took place at about 4pm local time after militants fired on a nearby Israeli tank.

“The buildings collapsed as a result of this explosion, while most of the soldiers were inside and around the buildings,” Admiral Hagari said. “The buildings likely exploded from ordnance that our forces set up there to blow up the buildings and the terror infrastructure in the area.”

The army has released the names of 10 of those killed and said the names of the others would be released later on Tuesday.

Rescue efforts continued late into the night and involved civilian units from Israel's special rescue fire service, Israel's Kan public broadcaster reported.

The army said most of the soldiers were reservists from its training school and were involved in mine clearance and "securing" Gaza's border with southern Israel.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and government ministers issued statements mourning their deaths, while some cabinet members called for the war to continue.

Israeli soldiers in Gaza, where the conflict has killed more than 25,000 Palestinians. Reuters

"An unbearably difficult morning, in which more and more names of the best of our sons are added to the hero's tombstone, in a war that has no justice," Mr Herzog wrote on X.

“The intense battles are taking place in an extremely challenging space and we are strengthening the soldiers … and the security forces who are working with endless determination to realise the goals of the fighting."

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said the operations being carried out by the soldiers were vital to Israel's objectives in the besieged enclave, where more than 25,000 Palestinians have been killed in the past three months.

"This is a hard and painful morning. Our hearts are with our precious families during their hardest hour," he wrote on X. "This war will determine the fate of Israel in the next decades."

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has called for Israel to reoccupy Gaza, said: "It is clearer than ever – the war must not be stopped, the fighting must not be reduced."

He called on Israel to "mow down" Hamas "with all our might".

Israel called up about 360,000 reservists following the deadly attack by Hamas on October 7 that killed 1,200 in southern Israel. Tens of thousands of soldiers have been sent to fight in the enclave since then.

Anti-war protests were held in Tel Aviv and Haifa at the weekend as calls grow for the fighting to end. Police dispersed protests outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem, where relatives of the 130 hostages in Gaza appealed for more to be done to free them.

Meanwhile, the US called for Israel to protect innocent people in hospitals after Israeli forces laid siege on Monday to three healthcare compounds in Gaza's southern city of Khan Younis.

Washington expects Israel to defend itself “in accordance with international law and to protect innocent people in hospitals, medical staff and patients as well, as much as possible”, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

What remained of Gaza's crumbling health sector came under intense attack on Monday as thousands of people were trapped in two Khan Younis hospitals, while Israeli forces entered a third and detained medical staff.

Mass graves were dug at Nasser Hospital as civilians sheltering inside reported Israeli tanks moving closer to one of the last operating hospitals in Gaza.

At Al Amal Hospital, run by the Palestine Red Crescent Society, up to 8,000 people were “unable to move” for fear of being shot, a spokeswoman for the charity group told The National. Ambulance workers were also trapped inside and unable to rescue the injured lying on the streets.

Gaza's Health Ministry said that Israeli forces had also raided Al Khair Hospital and detained medical staff. At least 62,000 people have been injured since the war began, the Health Ministry said.

Residents of Khan Younis said the Israeli attacks on Monday were the most intense since the war began.