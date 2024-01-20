Israeli strike on Damascus diplomatic area kills five people

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Five people were killed in an Israel strike on the Syrian capital of Damascus on Saturday that destroyed a building, according to Syrian state media and a UK-based war monitor.

The missile attack killed a member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and wounded others, a security source in the regional pro-Syria alliance told Reuters.

The building is located in the western neighbourhood of Mazzeh, which is home to several diplomatic missions, including the Lebanese and Iranian embassies.

“An attack resulted in the destruction of a residential building in Mazzeh by an Israeli aggression,” Syrian state media Sana said.

Read More Iran vows retaliation on Israel after assassination of senior IRGC commander in Syria

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it was not clear if the five people killed belonged to the Islamic Jihad movement, the IRGC, or Hezbollah.

The security source, part of a network of groups close to Syria's government and its major ally Iran, said the building was used by Iranian advisers supporting President Bashar Al Assad's government, and that it was entirely flattened by “precision-targeted Israeli missiles”.

A meeting of leaders with close ties to Iran took place at the building that was destroyed in the attack, the British-based war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

MIDEAT ISRAEL PALESTINIANS GAZA CONFLICT Palestinian Muhammad Al Durra with his children in the ruins of a house in Rafah where they sheltered on January 11, 2024. EPA

The strike comes amid widening tensions in the region and the Israeli offensive on Gaza that has killed thousands.

Since the Israel-Gaza war started in early October, rockets have been fired from Syria into northern Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

This has increased tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border and attacks on ships in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.