Israel attacks Khan Younis and Jabalia in Gaza as Netanyahu and Biden discuss way ahead

Israel intensified its attacks on Gaza early on Saturday – in Khan Younis in the south and around Jabalia in the north – as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden sought to address differences over a post-war future for Palestinians.

At Al Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, a child with a bloodied face awaited medical attention while ambulances carrying the wounded and the dead arrived to the sound of automatic weapons in the distance, AFP reported.

An orange fireball flashed above rooftops and there were plumes of dark smoke over the city.

Violence has also surged in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli troops and settlers have killed more than 360 people since October 7, according to the Palestinian Authority-led health ministry.

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported the death of a 17-year-old Palestinian in Israeli fire in Al Mazraa Al Sharqiya, east of Ramallah.

Nearly 20,000 babies have been born "in hell" in the Gaza Strip since the start of the Israeli offensive, the UN children's agency Unicef said on Friday.

Mr Netanyahu has said Israel expects the war to continue for months, but his comments on Thursday rejecting a so-called two-state solution suggested a rift with its financial and military backer the US.

Mr Biden said after Friday's call with Mr Netanyahu, with whom he has had a complicated relationship over 40 years, it was possible the Israeli leader might come around to the US's viewpoint.

"There are a number of types of two-state solutions. There's a number of countries that are members of the UN that ... don't have their own militaries," Mr Biden told reporters after an event at the White House.

"And so, I think there's ways in which this could work."

Mr Netanyahu said on Thursday Israel "must have security control over the entire territory west of the Jordan River", which "contradicts the idea of (Palestinian) sovereignty".

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, a day earlier that Israel could not achieve "genuine security" without a "pathway to a Palestinian state".

It comes as the United Nation Women said on Friday that women and children are the main victims of the Gaza war.

At least 16,000 have been killed since the conflict started early October and an estimate two mothers losing their lives every hour, it said.

A report by the agency said that at least 3,000 women may have become widows and heads of households and at least 10,000 children may have lost their fathers.

A week-long communications blackout in Gaza has amplified the challenges, although the telecommunications ministry and operator Paltel said internet services were starting to return on Friday.

Israel's military offensive has moved further south in Gaza as the conflict has continued.