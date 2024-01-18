Turkish Foreign Minister due in Amman to discuss Gaza war

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will hold talks on Thursday with Jordanian officials on the war in Gaza, as the two countries take a tough line against the Israeli offensive.

Mr Fidan will meet King Abdullah II during a two-day visit to Amman and discuss “the situation in Palestine”, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Ties between Turkey and Jordan have been cool for the last two decades, with differences over regional issues and unease in Amman over Ankara’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood.

Turkey is among the most well-connected regional players with Hamas, an Iranian-backed offshoot of the Brotherhood.

Fighters from Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007, launched an attack on Israel on October 7, killing about 1,000 people and abducting about 240.

Israel responded with bombardments and a land invasion of Gaza that have killed more than 24,000 people.

Both Jordan and Turkey sought an immediate ceasefire as members of the Gaza contact group that visited western capitals in an early effort to stop the war.

The group is comprised of Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation representatives.

Since October 7, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has described Israel several times as a “terror state” and defended Hamas as “liberators”, while Jordanian officials have warned that extremists in Israel could cause the war to spread across the region.

But the two countries have differed on other issues.

In recent years, Jordan has supported diplomatic moves by Greece and Cyprus to counter what the two countries regard as threatening Turkish actions off their shores.

In 2021, as relations worsened between Turkey and the US, Jordan signed a military pact with Washington, enhancing the kingdom's position as a base of US troops.

But Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi visited Ankara twice in the past two years in an effort to mend ties. The countries' joint diplomatic work on Gaza have contributed to a further improvement in relations.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made stops in both countries during a tour of the region last week.

Regional sources said Mr Blinken sought to secure financial support from Gulf Arab states for the reconstruction of Gaza and discussed the possible participation of Turkey in a multinational force to be deployed in Gaza after the war.

On Monday, Mr Safadi said that any postwar plans for must be based on “rejection of any security role for Israel in Gaza or any Israeli presence” in the area.

He said that any approaches to shape the future of Gaza must be preceded by international pressure to stop Israel's attacks on the enclave.