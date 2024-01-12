Gaza karate champion hit by Israeli strike dies in Egypt hospital

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

A Palestinian karate champion who lost her leg in an Israeli strike in Gaza last month has died in Egypt, days after being taken to the country for treatment, her father told The National on Friday.

Nagham Abu Samra, 24, who had been in a coma since the attack on December 18 that killed her sister, suffered from complications in the days before death, her father said.

"I feel like I'm losing her," Marwan Abu Samra told The National on WhatsApp hours before his daughter's death at Bier Elabd hospital, in the Egyptian city of Al Arish.

At the time, he said her heart rate had gone up and the dressing for her amputated leg needed changing. She needed more tests but her condition was too serious.

Read more War amputees in Gaza hope for a distant miracle abroad

"Nagham was an exceptional woman," Mr Abu Samra said.

He said she always stayed in touch with people in the area she grew up in and tried to be a role model for the girls she taught at the women's gym she opened.

"She knew everybody in the neighbourhood and always made sure to ask about people. She would join people in their good times and the sad," Mr Abu Samra said.

Nagham tried to remain positive even after her mother's death from cancer four months before the war in Gaza began in early October.

According to her brothers, she was their father's favourite and the closest to him out of his four children.

Mr Abu Samra remained by Nagham's side as much as he could while she was unconscious. He slept on a wooden chair outside her room in the Egyptian hospital.

In Gaza, he slept in a car, outside Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al Balah, central Gaza. The hospital has since come under attack from Israeli forces.