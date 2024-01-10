Jordan's king to discuss Gaza war with Egyptian and Palestinian presidents in Aqaba

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

King Abdullah II of Jordan will meet the leaders of Egypt and the Palestinian Authority on Wednesday, in the Jordanian city of Aqaba to discuss the Gaza war, official media reported.

It comes as the US intensifies its diplomatic drive to contain the conflict that has raged for three months.

The king will meet Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wraps up a mission in the region after urging Israel to limit civilian casualties.

In Amman, the royal palace said the Aqaba meeting will "discuss the dangerous developments in Gaza and the situation in the West Bank".

The three leaders are pushing for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and to "ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid" to the area, the palace said.

In Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Mr Blinken pushed Israel to take humanitarian needs in consideration.

The Israeli military, which says that Hamas members are hiding among civilians, expects its Gaza campaign to continue throughout 2024 as the focus of its operations shifts from the north to the centre and south of the Strip.

The operation started a day after Hamas and other militant groups supported by Iran, attacked southern Israel, killing hundreds of civilians on October 7.

The Israeli offensive has killed more than 23,000 people in Gaza, Palestinian officials say.

Mr Blinken said Israel had agreed to allow a UN mission into northern Gaza to study how the area's residents can return.

The north endured the heaviest Israeli bombing at the beginning of the war,

Mr Blinken described the UN plan as a potential "assessment mission". But he said that fighting an enemy who hides among civilians was “incredibly challenging”.

Israel has shifted its military focus to Khan Younis, in southern Gaza.

Diplomats in the region say Israel has been paying little heed to Mr Blinken and other US officials, although Washington agrees with its Arab allies that the high civilian toll is unacceptable, and that no permanent displacement should result from the war.

"Israeli is acting like a wild horse, and the Arab leaders don't like that," one of the diplomats said. "But they realise that the US is the only force that is somewhat restraining it."