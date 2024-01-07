Top US and EU officials in Middle East in bid to calm tensions

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The US and EU's foreign policy chiefs are on separate visits to the Middle East as they seek to de-escalate regional tensions amid Israel's war in Gaza.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Jordan's King Abdullah II on Sunday and is then due to travel to Abu Dhabi and Qatar. Mr Blinken said he seeking to maximise the protection of civilians in Gaza and increase the flow of humanitarian assistance into the enclave.

Josep Borrell, the EU's top foreign affairs official, arrived in Lebanon on Friday and is set to visit Saudi Arabia.

Jordan's Royal Court said King Abdullah had warned of the “catastrophic repercussions” of the continued bombardment of Gaza and stressed the “need to put an end to the tragic humanitarian crisis”.

He reiterated that there would not be stability in the region unless a solution was found to the Palestinian issue, based on a two-state solution.

King Abdullah also highlighted the importance of the US in pressing for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, protecting civilians and facilitating the delivery of aid there.

Ahead of his fourth visit to the region since the Gaza war re-erupted, Mr Blinken described the situation in the Palestinian enclave as “dire” and said that far too many people had been killed, especially children.

He said: “we have an intense focus on preventing this conflict from spreading”.

On October 7, Hamas fighters launched a surprise attack on southern Israel from Gaza. In response, Israel has pummelled Gaza, killing more than 22,700 people.

In Israel's northern reaches, it has engaged in daily cross-border attacks with the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, which is an ally of Hamas.

On Tuesday, Israel killed Hamas deputy Saleh Al Arouri in Beirut – the first time it has attacked the Lebanese capital since 2006, leading to fears of a significant escalation. In response to the killing, on Saturday Hezbollah launched more than 60 missiles at an important Israeli military base.

Hezbollah has significantly more firepower than Hamas and its Palestinian allies.

In Beirut, Mr Borrell said it was “imperative” action is taken “to avoid Lebanon being dragged into a regional conflict”. He had also called for a pause in the Israel-Gaza war, which could become “permanent”, describing the humanitarian situation in the besieged enclave as “beyond catastrophic”.