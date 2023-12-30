South Africa accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza at top UN court

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

South Africa has launched a case at the UN's top court accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

The filing on Friday, in which the country asked the court to order Israel to halt its attacks, is the first such challenge over the war in Gaza.

The submission to the International Court of Justice alleges that “acts and omissions by Israel … are genocidal in character”.

South Africa said Israel is committed with the intent “to destroy Palestinians in Gaza” as a part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnic group.

The filing was rejected by Israel “with disgust”.

South Africa has been a fierce critic of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Many there, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, have compared Israel’s policies regarding Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank with South Africa’s past apartheid regime of racial segregation. Israel rejects such allegations.

South Africa asked The Hague-based court to issue an interim order for Israel to immediately suspend its military operations in Gaza. A hearing into that request is likely in the coming days or weeks.

The case, if it goes ahead, will take years, but an interim order could be issued within weeks.

The Israeli government rejected the genocide accusations, calling it a “blood libel”.

The Foreign Ministry said South Africa's case lacks a legal foundation and constitutes a “despicable and contemptuous exploitation” of the court.

Israel also accused South Africa of co-operating with Hamas, the Palestinian militant group behind the deadly October 7 attack in southern Israel that triggered the continuing war.