Dozens of Palestinians and three Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza

Dozens of Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on central Gaza's Bureij and Al Maghazi refugee camps on Wednesday, witnesses told local Palestinian news outlets and state news agency Wafa as Israel intensified its bombardment on the besieged enclave on day 82 of the war.

Bodies were left lying on the ground as civil defence personnel and ambulances had been unable to reach them, Wafa reported.

The death toll has risen to 21,110 people, with 55,243 injured since the war began on October 7, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

It said 195 people were killed and 325 others were injured in strikes on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Israeli forces carried out more strikes on the Hazouqi family home in Al Nuseirat camp near Deir Al Balah in central Gaza, reports said.

The exact number of people killed was unknown as health and emergency personnel assessed damage, but Wafa said dozens of bodies arrived at Al Aqsa Martyrs and Al Awda hospitals.

Three Israeli soldiers were killed in fighting in northern Gaza, the Israeli military said, bringing the Israeli death toll in the continuing ground operation in the strip to 164.

Northern Gaza has become devoid of medical service centres other than a Palestinian Red Crescent-run health post in Jabalia, which has been under bombardment for weeks.

Jabalia has been without communications since Tuesday alongside frequent telephone and internet blackouts. The medical post is staffed by a few doctors conducting first aid and basic services.

English follows: ‏👏تحية لمتطوعي الهلال الأحمر الفلسطيني الذين يواصلون عملهم في النقطة الطبية التابعة للجمعية في... Posted by ‎Palestine Red Crescent society الهلال الاحمر الفلسطيني‎ on Wednesday, December 27, 2023

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces killed at least six Palestinians in a raid on Nur Al Shams camp in the Palestinian city of Tulkarem at dawn on Wednesday, Wafa said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the bodies of the six people and one injured Palestinian arrived at Thabet Thabet Hospital on Wednesday.