Israeli military orders evacuation in Khan Younis amid warnings of escalating war

The Israeli military on Tuesday ordered people to leave areas of Khan Younis in southern Gaza and move to nearby Rafah after a warning from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the war is set to intensify.

“The area you are staying in is considered a fight zone, for your safety, you must immediately flee to known shelters in the Shabora neighbourhood, Zohor, and Tal Al Sultan in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip,” the military said in leaflets dropped on Tuesday morning.

The order applied to people in areas of the Kizan neighbourhood marked as blocks 64 and 112, according to the leaflet.

Residents voiced anger at the order, the latest in repeated Israeli demands since it launched a devastating military offensive against Gaza's ruling Hamas militant group on October 7.

“I am not going to leave my home. I used to open my home for people who came from the north, and I will keep it open,” said Abu Ibraheem Ouda, who lives in one of the areas marked.

Mr Ouda told The National he was worried about his pregnant daughter, who was to stay at his home with her husband and two-year-old daughter.

“I expect her delivery any minute, so where should I take her while she is supposed to have a suitable atmosphere and clean environment for her and her new baby,” he said.

“They want us to flee to one of UNRWA’s schools, which is full of disease,” Mr Ouda said, referring to schools run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees that are already full of people displaced by the war and lack facilities, including water supply and toilets, to support such large numbers.

“No, I will not let her live such a situation,” he said.

Mr Netanyahu said during a visit to northern Gaza on Monday that there would be no let-up in the campaign to eradicate Hamas, whose militants killed about 1,100 people and took about 240 hostages from southern Israel in attacks on October 7.

“We are not stopping. The war will continue until the end, until we finish it, no less,” he said.

Separately, in article published in the Wall Street Journal, the Israeli Prime Minister said eradication of Hamas was one of three conditions for ending the war, which has killed more than 20,600 people in Gaza so far.

“Hamas must be destroyed, Gaza must be demilitarised, and Palestinian society must be deradicalised. These are the three prerequisites for peace between Israel and its Palestinian neighbours in Gaza,” he wrote.

On returning from Gaza, he told members of his Likud party: “We're intensifying the fighting in the coming days,” according to a party statement.

His visit to Gaza came after Israeli air strikes killed more than 100 people in central Gaza late on Sunday, including at least 70 in bombings that hit a residential block in the Maghazi refugee camp near Deir Al Balah, health officials in Gaza said.

Some of the camp's residents returned to view the ruins of their homes.

“What should we do? We are civilians, living peacefully and wanting only safety and security,” Zeyad Awad told AFP.

“Yet we are suddenly struck by Israeli warplanes without any warning.”

A World Health Organisation team who visited a hospital treating victims of the strikes “heard harrowing accounts shared by health workers and victims”, the head of the UN agency said.

“One child had lost their whole family in the strike on the camp. A nurse at the hospital suffered the same loss,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on social media.

In a press conference on Monday, the spokesman of the Gaza Health Ministry, Ashraf Al Qudra, said 52 people were killed and more than 500 injured in the previous couple of hours.

“Israeli aircraft are targeting citizens in public streets in Gaza,” he said.

Medical teams are unable to provide services to those injured and are dealing with injuries they have not seen in previous wars.

“In hospitals of the south, the bed occupancy rate is 350 per cent, and the humanitarian aid we receive does not meet the ministry's needs,” he said.