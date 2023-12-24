Israel pushes for control of north Gaza amid fierce clashes with Hamas

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Fierce clashes have been taking place between Hamas fighters and the Israeli forces in the Jabalia area in northern Gaza, Palestinian media reported.

Israeli forces have been trying to enter the town for more than a month amid non-stop aerial and artillery bombardment.

Thick smoke hung over Jabalia on Saturday and residents reported persistent bombing by Israeli warplanes and shelling from Israeli tanks, which they said had moved further into the town.

The Israeli military said on Sunday eight soldiers had been killed in the Gaza Strip, bringing to 154 its published combat losses since ground incursions began on October 20.

Israel's military offensive has killed more than 20,000 people in Gaza so far, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said.

It launched its offensive on October 7 in retaliation to the attacks by Hamas militants earlier that day that killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel. The militants also took about 240 people back to Gaza as hostages, of whom about half remain in captivity.

Meanwhile, clashes continued between Lebanon’s Hezbollah group and Israeli forces on the border between the two countries on Sunday.

Hezbollah said it targeted the Israeli artillery positions in Dishon in northern Israel with missiles, and that it achieved a "direct hit".

The Israel military said several shells were fired at its positions in Shebaa Farms, an area claimed by Lebanon which was captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East War.

Israeli army chief Herzi Halevi, right, being briefed by soldiers in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis. Israeli Army / AFP

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the "objectives and phasing" of Israel's military operations, the need to protect civilian lives and securing the release of hostages from the Palestinian militant group, the White House said.

Mr Netanyahu "made clear that Israel will pursue the war until all of its objectives are fully met", his office said.

Israel's main ally has maintained its support while expressing concern over the growing casualty toll and humanitarian crisis in densely populated Gaza. US officials have said they expect Israel to shift soon to a lower-intensity phase, with operations targeting the Hamas leadership and its infrastructure.

Mr Biden told reporters he "did not ask for a ceasefire", while Mr Netanyahu's office said he thanked the US President for his country's stance at the UN Security Council.