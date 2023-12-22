Gazans face famine within six months without adequate delivery of aid, report says

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Gaza could face famine within six months unless access to food, water and sanitation is restored, a report based on data from UN agencies has found.

More than one in four households in Gaza currently faces extreme hunger, according to the study by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, the UN's hunger monitoring system.

Data collected from UN agencies including the World Food Programme showed the entire population of Gaza, about 2.2 million people, are facing crisis levels of food insecurity or worse after more than two months of war.

The WFP warned that everyone in the enclave is now at risk of starvation.

“The WFP has warned of this coming catastrophe for weeks. Tragically, without the safe, consistent access we have been calling for, the situation is desperate and no one in Gaza is safe from starvation," WFP executive director Cindy McCain said.

Food security experts at the agency had already established that Gazans have used up all of their resources, while livelihoods have collapsed, bakeries have been destroyed and shops are empty.

"This announcement about the risk of famine in Gaza is sobering but not surprising," UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said.

"We have been warning for weeks that, with such deprivation and destruction, each day that goes by will only bring more hunger, disease and despair to the people of Gaza."