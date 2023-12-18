'Hope turns into reality' for Gaza injured and cancer patients on UAE flight

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

At Al Arish military airport in the north of Egypt, more than 100 cancer patients and wounded Gazans are set to arrive in a hangar.

On the tarmac is an Etihad commercial plane that has been converted into a hospital, equipped with 10 stretchers suspended over seats, blankets and hot meals. But the most important thing the plane is carrying is hope.

At the hangar, the patients are tended to by a team of about 40 people from different UAE government departments, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, and the Department of Health, as well as Etihad cabin crew.

Seeing “hope turn into reality” for the people being brought to the UAE is a reward in and of itself, flight medical commander Joe Coughlan told The National on board the plane.

“I can't describe the feeling in words, when I stand on top of these steps on the plane and look across to see all these people who had hoped to be on board this flight land to safety,” he said.

“The distance between hope and reality then becomes the distance between their seat on the plane and the door.”

Medical staff on board the UAE plane going to Al Arish, Egypt, from Abu Dhabi International Airport to bring in cancer patients and wounded from Gaza. Pawan Singh / The National

Improved preparations

This is the fourth UAE evacuation mission Mr Coughlan has flown. So far, the UAE has conducted six flights to bring sick and injured Gazans out of Al Arish, with the aim of flying out 1,000 cancer and 1,000 paediatric patients.

On the sixth mission, the level of preparation seems a lot higher than previous ones.

The teams ensure patients sit in aisle seats so they are easily accessible. Patients suspected of having infections are clearly marked using two wristbands, while people who need wheelchair assistance are placed in the emergency exit aisle.

“While you're in the midst of it all, you don't get to see the impact that the mission is having on the patients, but when it's all over, you go home feeling so, so fulfilled.”

Medical staff on board the plane before its journey to Al Arish. Pawan Singh / The National

From Abu Dhabi to Al Arish

On the way to Al Arish military airport, Mustafa Ezzeddin, a doctor who has served in intensive care units for 15 years, appeared emotional as he prepared to board the flight.

Dr Ezzeddin's role is to examine patients alongside a medical team from other hospital networks in Al Arish, in North Sinai governorate.

He said he volunteered when the opportunity arose at NMC hospital, where he works.

“This is a humanitarian mission, and I felt I needed to help out. I really care about this,” Dr Ezzeddin told The National before the flight.

“We will be performing triage on site and determining the kind of medical attention each person will require.”

On the other side, Mr Coughlan says there are a lot of moving parts, which makes the mission complex.

“The situation is so fluid and dynamic from the Gaza side, to the border, all the way here. The process could look good on paper where there's no resistance,” he said.

The UAE in a snapshot

Mr Coughlan says the flight encapsulates what the UAE is about “in a snapshot”.

“This type of multicultural and multi-nationality approach to doing the right thing describes everything that I know about the UAE,” he said. “It shows that this is not a job, but a purpose.”

Patients will be brought for treatment at hospitals in Abu Dhabi, including Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, a doctor there told The National.

The final list of evacuees will be revealed upon arrival at Al Arish. The UAE was not involved in the selection, a communications official said.

Palestinian resilience

Mr Coughlan described a mother accompanying her child, a cancer patient, on one of the previous missions.

Upon arrival in the UAE, a routine medical check-up on the mother showed that “she was four months pregnant and had a fractured hip”.

“We can only imagine the pain and suffering she was experiencing,” he said, marvelling at the resilience Gazans have displayed.

“But she kept quiet about it so that she makes sure her child gets the help she needs.”