Dozens killed in Gaza's Jabalia camp as Israel strikes health centres

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

At least 90 people were killed in an Israeli air attack on Jabalia refugee camp on Sunday.

The missiles struck a residential block belonging to Al Barh and Alwan families in the town of Jabalia, situated in northern Gaza, Palestinian news agency Wafa said.

The attacks came at a time when the first shipment of aid entered the Palestinian enclave from Israel through the Kerem Shalom crossing late on Sunday.

They also followed the Israeli military's move to storm Al Ouda hospital in Jabalia and detain its director and medical staff, Gaza's Health Ministry said.

Women and children were among the dead while 100 people were injured. Search operations continued as more bodies were believed to be under the rubble.

Read More French diplomat killed in Gaza, says Foreign Ministry

A representative for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad was among the dead, an official from the militant group told Reuters.

“We believe the number of dead people under the rubble is huge but there is no way to remove the rubble and recover them because of the intensity of Israeli fire,” said the official.

In Khan Younis, an Israel artillery shell hit a maternity ward at Nasser hospital, killing at least one Palestinian and injuring five others. The shell did not explode.

“The occupation targeted Nasser Medical Complex with an artillery shell,” said Ashraf Al Qudra, spokesman for the Health Ministry in Gaza. “If it exploded, it would [have] caused a massacre.”

Israel's war on the Palestinian enclave has killed more than 19,000 people in 73 days, amid daily shelling and fighting between Israeli soldiers and Hamas fighters.

The Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza opened to aid lorries on Sunday – the first time since the outbreak of war – officials said, a move intended to double the amount of food and medicine reaching the enclave.

The crossing had been closed after the October 7 attack by Hamas and aid was being delivered solely through Rafah crossing with Egypt, which Israel said could only accommodate the entry of 100 lorries a day.

As Israel's campaign in Gaza has gathered pace, the humanitarian situation in the besieged enclave has worsened dramatically, with the UN and other world bodies warning of severe shortages of food, clean water and medicines.

Kerem Shalom, on the border of Egypt, Israel and Gaza, is one of the main transit points for goods in and out of the Palestinian enclave, allowing much faster transit times than the Rafah passenger crossing a few kilometres away. Israel approved the entry of aid last week.

“Starting today [December 17], UN aid trucks will undergo security checks and be transferred directly to Gaza via Kerem Shalom, to abide by our agreement with the US,” said Cogat, the branch of the Israeli military that co-ordinates humanitarian aid with the Palestinian territories.

Asked if aid had crossed into Gaza, an Israeli official said yes.