US expects next phase of Gaza war to involve 'precise' targeting of Hamas leaders

The Israel-Gaza war, now in its third month, will transition to a new phase that is focused on precise moves against the leadership of Hamas, and on intelligence-driven operations, a top White House official said on Friday after talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking from Tel Aviv, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan did not offer a timetable as to when this shift would begin.

“We are now in the middle of a high-intensity phase with ongoing ground military operations in both the northern half and the southern half of Gaza,” Mr Sullivan told journalists.

“But there will be a transition to another phase of this war, one that is focused in more precise ways on targeting the leadership and an intelligence-driven operation that continues to deal with the ongoing threat that Hamas poses,” he said.

His comments come as Washington has been showing increased concern over the mounting civilian death toll in Gaza – currently more than 18,700 – in a war that is now in its third month, with no apparent end in sight.

Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip, which was triggered by the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, has displaced most of the coastal enclave's population and reduced many of its neighbourhoods to rubble.

A humanitarian crisis is quickly worsening in southern Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of people are crowded into shelters, tent camps and in the streets with little access to food, water and medical services.

Mr Sullivan met Mr Netanyahu on Thursday and discussed a wide range of issues including “shifts in emphasis” in the next phase of the war.

They also discussed allowing humanitarian aid to enter the territory through one of Israel's border crossings with Gaza.

Despite pressure on the US to rein in Israel's punishing strikes on Gaza, by air, land and sea, the administration of President Joe Biden has stressed that it supports Israel's right to defend itself and eradicate Hamas.

Fielding questions about who would govern the enclave after the defeat of Gaza's rulers, Mr Sullivan said that the US did not support an Israeli occupation of Gaza “over the long term”.

Mr Sullivan, who was due to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah later on Friday, said that they would discuss ways to “revamp and revitalise” the Palestinian Authority, and increase support for its security forces.

The comments come amid growing concerns over post-war arrangements in Gaza.

In 2007, Palestinian Authority security forces were driven out of Gaza by Hamas. Israel responded by imposing a blockade on Gaza.

“We do believe that the Palestinian Authority needs to be revamped and revitalised and needs to be updated in terms of its method of governance, its representation of the Palestinian people and that will require a lot of work by everybody who is engaged in the Palestinian Authority,” Mr Sullivan said, “starting with the president, Mahmoud Abbas, who I will go see, and ultimately it's going to be up to the Palestinian people to work through their representation.”

A plan that includes the return of Palestinian Authority's security forces in Gaza, as part of a precursor to a two-state solution to the conflict, is unlikely to be accepted by Israel, which last year elected its most extremist, nationalist government that opposes the creation of a Palestinian state.