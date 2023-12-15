Air raid sirens heard over Jerusalem for first time since October 7

Air raid sirens were heard over Jerusalem and rocket interceptions could be seen in the sky right before sundown on Friday.

Sirens in Jerusalem are rare. The last time warnings of incoming long-range rockets from the Gaza Strip were heard in Jerusalem was on October 7.

On October 7, Hamas militants crossed into Israel and killed about 1,200 people in an unprecedented attack.

Israel has since engaged in a bombardment of Gaza that has killed about 19,000 Palestinians.

This is a developing story