Israel will fight 'until absolute victory', Netanyahu tells US official on visit

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday for a visit in which he was expected to convey Washington's concerns about Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Mr Netanyahu told Mr Sullivan that Israel will pursue its war against Hamas “until absolute victory”, according to a statement from the Israeli Prime Minister's office.

The Prime Minister said he had spoken with Mr Sullivan about regional threats, including Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen, as well as how to secure the return of hostages being held by Hamas and the continuation of humanitarian aid for Gaza's civilian population.

“I told our American friends – our heroic fighters have not fallen in vain. From the deep pain of their falling, we are more determined than ever to continue to fight until Hamas is eliminated – until absolute victory,” the statement said.

A photo shared by the Israeli Prime Minister's office earlier in the day showed Mr Sullivan and Mr Netanyahu shaking hands in Tel Aviv.

Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and US President Joe Biden's special envoy to the Middle East Brett McGurk also attended the meeting, Mr Netanyahu's office said on X, formerly Twitter.

Mr Sullivan met the Israeli war cabinet on the day Israel's parliament approved an additional 25.9 billion shekels ($7 billion) for the national budget to help cover the costs of the war in Gaza.

Israeli bombardment of the enclave has sparked international outrage, with more than 18,700 Palestinians killed so far.

So far, Israel has staunchly resisted US calls to do more to protect Palestinian civilians and consider a political endgame to the conflict. Israel appeared to tow the same line on Thursday, with Defence Minister Yoav Gallant warning Mr Sullivan that the war will last “months.”

US criticism has ranged from US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin advising Israel that civilian protection should be the “centre of gravity” of the war, to firmer comments from President Joe Biden, who told Mr Netanyahu to “change this government” earlier this week.

Ahead of his trip, Mr Sullivan told a Wall Street Journal event that he would discuss a timetable to end the war and urge Israeli leaders “to move to a different phase from the kind of high-intensity operations that we see today”.

But many Israeli leaders, from far-right allies of the Prime Minister such as National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, to more moderate members of the war cabinet such as former defence minister Benny Gantz, insist the war will continue until Hamas is eliminated.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant also met Mr Sullivan and told him the war would “last more than several months”, according to his office.

“Hamas is a terrorist organisation that built itself over a decade to fight Israel, and they built infrastructure under the ground and above the ground and it is not easy to destroy them,” his office said.

“It will require a period of time – it will last more than several months, but we will win and we will destroy them.”

Israeli army tanks stand opposite the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel. AFP

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday that Mr Sullivan would “talk to them [the Israelis] about progress on the battlefield, how it's going”.

“He's going to talk to them about reductions and civilian harm,” he added.

“He's going to talk to them about trying to get another pause in place so that we can get more hostages out, he's going to talk to them about the need to get humanitarian assistance keep that flowing, it has been flowing, even when the pause stopped and I think you'll explore opportunities to see if we can increase that.”