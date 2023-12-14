US embassy attackers linked to official security forces, claims Iraq

Some of those involved in an attack on the US embassy attack in Baghdad are linked to security forces, an Iraqi government spokesman said on Thursday.

Several rockets and mortar bombs landed inside the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, site of the US embassy, at dawn last Friday.

Some of the rockets hit the embassy compound, while several others struck the nearby headquarters of the Iraqi National Security Service, security officials said. The attacks were condemned by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani.

An escalation between Shiite militias, backed by Iran, and US forces began after the outbreak of the highly destructive war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza on October 7. Some of the militias are part of a state-linked paramilitary organisation, the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF).

Some perpetrators of this month's attack in Baghdad were “affiliated to some security forces”, the government spokesman said on Thursday, though whether it was to the PMF remains unconfirmed.

There were no casualties and a number of suspected perpetrators have been arrested, Maj Gen Yahya Rasool, military representative for the Prime Minister said, without providing more details.