Gaza war to cost neighbouring Arab countries $10bn this year, says UN

The economic cost of the Israel-Gaza war for neighbours Lebanon, Egypt and Jordan could amount to $10 billion this year and push more than 230,000 people into poverty, a UN study has found.

The three Arab countries are facing fiscal pressures, slow growth and steep unemployment. This has deterred much-needed investment into their economies and hit consumption and trade.

The study undertaken by the United Nations Development Programme, said the cost of the war for the three countries in terms of loss of GDP could reach $10.3 billion or 2.3 per cent, and double if it lasts another six months.

"This is a massive impact," Abdallah Al Dardari, UN assistant secretary general and UNDP's Director of the Regional Bureau for Arab States, who lead the study, told Reuters.

"The crisis was a bomb in an already fragile regional situation ... it soured sentiment with fear of what could happen and where things are going."

Israel launched a ground and air offensive on Gaza on October 7, in which more than 18,000 people have been killed to date, according to Palestinian health authorities, mostly women and children, and wounding more than 50,000.

Thousands more are buried under the rubble or beyond the reach of ambulances.

Israel claims it wants to annihilate Hamas, which controls Gaza, but its campaign has drawn international condemnation for indiscriminate attacks against civilians.

'Unprecedented' scale of destruction

Mr Al Dardari said the scale of destruction in Gaza within such a short period of time is unprecedented, at least since the Second World War.

"To lose 45-50 per cent of all housing in one month of fighting ... we have never seen anything like this, the relationship between destruction level and time, it's unique," he said.

The mass displacement of almost 80 pert cent of Gaza's population since October 7 has surpassed the more than decade-old Syrian civil war, which sparked the world's biggest refugee crisis.

"It took Syria five years of fighting to reach the same level of destruction that Gaza reached in one month," said Mr Al Dardari, former deputy prime minister for economic affairs in the Syrian government.

Mr Al Dardari, an expert on reconstruction in conflict zones, said his team was already reaching out to development funds and multilateral financial institutions on postwar rebuilding scenarios for Gaza. "We are not waiting until the battles end ... this effort has begun," he said, without elaborating.