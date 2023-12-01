Gunfire and explosions in Gaza as temporary truce expires

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Israel's military said it resumed its assault in the Gaza Strip, minutes after a temporary truce with Hamas expired on Friday morning.

The military accused the militant group of breaching the terms of the truce and firing a rocket towards Israeli territory. Gunfire and explosions were reported in the north of Gaza after the deal expired.

At least six Palestinians were killed on Friday morning in an Israeli air strike on Rafah city, in southern Gaza, the enclave's health ministry spokesman Ashraf Al Qudra told AFP.

Two children were killed in strikes on Gaza vity, said Fadel Naim, a doctor with Al Ahli hospital, as fighting resumed shortly after a temporary truce expired.

The Qatari-mediated agreement ended at 7am local time (9am UAE time), with neither side announcing a deal to extend it.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Israel and Hamas agreed to extend the pause in fighting in the enclave. The report quoted Egyptian officials.

But Hamas's Interior Ministry said Israel launched air strikes in the south of the strip on Friday morning, with the Shehab News Agency reporting explosions and gunfire in the north. Other Hamas-affiliated media said military aircraft and drones flew over Gaza city.

Air raid sirens sounded in Israeli communities near the Gaza border and the military said its Iron Dome missile defence system intercepted a rocket fired from the enclave.

The seven-day truce, which started on November 24, paused the conflict, which began on October 7 when Hamas militants launched an attack in southern Israel.

After two last-minute extensions, the two sides marked the seventh day of the agreement on Thursday with the exchange of eight hostages and 30 Palestinian detainees, while more humanitarian aid entered the strip.

Qatar and Egypt, which played key roles in mediating the truce, attempted to prolong the pause by two more days.

Mark Regev, an adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said the country was open to maintaining the truce if Hamas committed to further hostage releases.

"We're ready for all possibilities. Without that, we're going back to the combat," Mr Regev told CNN.

Israel previously set the release of 10 hostages a day as the minimum it would accept to pause its assault. On Thursday, Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group put their fighters on alert as a return to fighting loomed.

Israel has sworn to annihilate Hamas, which controls Gaza, for the attack last month that killed 1,200 people and led to 240 hostages being taken to the enclave. More than 15,000 people have been killed in Israeli retaliatory attacks.