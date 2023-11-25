Thousands march for Palestine in London on weekend of Gaza's truce

Thousands gathered in London's Park Lane on Saturday calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and highlighting international concerns and solidarity.

The latest National March for Palestine in central London came on the second day of the four-day truce between Israel and Hamas, which includes the exchange of hostages and Palestinian detainees.

Ben Jamal, director of the UK-based Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), told The National he was anticipating a significant turnout, possibly between 100,000 to 300,000 people, although not as large as the previous weekend's turnout where protests were taking place across the country.

“Despite the fact there's a very repressive reaction to the marches from the authorities who are trying to suppress these displays of public support, people are still coming out in very, very large numbers,” Mr Jamal said.

He said that the demonstrations “reflect diverse forms of solidarity”, from local protests to events such as flying kites with Palestinian flags.

“We've been alternating the big marches in London with events on week days. The days of action take place across the country,” Mr Jamal told The National.

“Today, as we march in London, there are people in other towns and cities who are really staying where they are to hold protests there.”

“They're seeing the impact on people in Gaza, the indiscriminate bombing, and they recognise these as war crimes, but then they're outraged by the response of our government”.

He also noted the involvement of schoolchildren and families in these protests, with children sometimes leading the chants.

We have begun! Thousands on the streets of London marching for Palestine 🇵🇸#CeasefireNOW #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/XyXubeP5Rm — PSC (@PSCupdates) November 25, 2023

Mr Jamal pointed to the peaceful nature of these protests, despite some isolated incidents of hate messages on cards carried by some protesters.

Protesters come from all over the country

Buses brought people from various parts of England including Birmingham, Bristol and Leeds.

Mr Jamal said it was difficult for people to coming to London every week, and more will be done to have local events.

“We need to keep abreast of that. We'll see the numbers today and we will then make a decision about when is the next time we bring people back to London”.

“But we will keep up if we're not in London, then we will be encouraging and facilitating protests locally.”

Families join the marches

Mr Jamal also spoke about the increase in the number of young people attending and leading the protests.

“There are a lot of young people being mobilised, teenagers, people that are already joining polls that people come in with families,” he said.

Sayfe, father of three, has been attending the marches from the onset.

He told The National he felt it was “his duty” to attend with his kids.

“I am compelled to go because I feel so strongly about the injustice that’s happening in Palestine.

“I just can’t wrap my mind around how this is allowed to happen. How in 2023 we are still in a place as humanity where genocide is allowed to take place.

“I couldn’t just sit and home knowing these things are happening and there are people protesting. I just had to be there to show solidarity”.

His children, 8 and 6, have been attending with him.

He said that his kids sense that their opinions are acknowledged and appreciate the unity experienced during the protests.

He also said that they've been warmly embraced by others, receiving treats like sweets and chocolate, making it a welcoming event for families.

“This has been particularly liberating for them, especially because they've had limited opportunities to express their feelings on these matters at school”.

Zayne, 9, has been one to instigate chants, according to Sayfe. “Even going up the escalator in Marble Arch station he got to the top and called out “free free “ and the who station answered him back “Palestine” “.

Police clarify legal boundaries around chants

The Metropolitan Police said that to ensure order and safety at the marches they distributed leaflets to clarify legal boundaries regarding hate speech, support for banned organisations, and incitement to violence.

This follows criticism from politicians such as former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who accused the police of bias in handling previous protests.

The Stop the War Coalition, one of the organisers, has called for adherence to anti-racist principles and cautioned participants against actions that might lead to arrest.

One person was arrested minutes after the start of the protest, Met Police have said.

We have arrested a man on suspicion of inciting racial hatred near the start of the protest.



Officers spotted him carrying a placard with Nazi symbols on it. pic.twitter.com/VlmhFNdTso — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 25, 2023

Concerns raised by the Jewish community in the UK, particularly regarding chants and slogans in some demonstrations, have been acknowledged by police and political leaders.

New Home Secretary James Cleverly emphasised the importance of addressing these concerns to ensure that minority communities in the UK do not feel vulnerable.

On Saturday a separate protest organised by Hizb ut-Tahrir was taking place outside the Egyptian embassy.

Thousands are expected in central London on Sunday for a 90-minute march protesting against surging levels of antisemitism across the UK.