Hamas frees 13 Israeli hostages as part of truce deal

Hamas on Friday released 13 Israeli hostages as well as 10 Thai citizens and one person from the Philippines that it had been holding since the October 7 attack.

The 13 hostages were transported into Egypt, where they will be handed over to Israeli security agents and then taken to Israel via helicopter to be reunited with their families.

They were escorted across the border in ambulances and cars belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

This is the first batch of hostages Hamas has released as part of a four-day truce that came into effect on Friday morning.

Once the hostages have been transferred, 39 Palestinian detainees are set to be released from several Israeli prisons and taken to Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank. They will also be escorted by the ICRC.

Hamas released a list of the 39 Palestinians that it expected to be released on Friday.

Under the temporary truce agreement with Israel, Hamas will release at least 50 Israeli hostages over the four days and Israel will release Palestinian prisoners.

“The deep pain that family members separated from their loved ones feel is indescribable. We are relieved that some will be reunited after long agony,” said Fabrizio Carboni, the ICRC’s regional director for the Near and Middle East.

“Our deep desire is for all hostages to be released, and that civilians be shielded from the pain and suffering that armed conflict brings.”

The agreement also said that Israeli reconnaissance planes would not fly over southern Gaza, reportedly so that they would be unable to gather information about the location of the hostages, sources briefed on the deal said.

However, Israeli planes were seen in the sky on Friday.

🚨Today our team began carrying out a multi-day operation to facilitate the release and transfer of hostages held in Gaza and of Palestinian detainees to the West Bank.



This will include the delivery of additional, much-needed humanitarian assistance into Gaza. pic.twitter.com/oX3Gbr0Nvs — ICRC in Israel & OT (@ICRC_ilot) November 24, 2023

The Thai hostages were released separately to the Israelis and not as part of the truce deal.

Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said the Thai Security Department and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had said the 12 hostages had been released, and that officials from the embassy were on their way to pick them up.

Egypt said that its mediation efforts had enabled the transfer.

“Egypt's mediation efforts have yielded the release of 12 Thai hostages and 13 Israelis, including women and children, held by Hamas,” the government media office said.

However, the ICRC and Qatar later confirmed that only 10 Thai hostages had been released, alongside one Filipino citizen.

“Those released include 13 Israeli citizens, some of whom are dual citizens, in addition to 10 Thai citizens and a Filipino citizen,” said Majed Al Ansari, spokesman for Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Qatar has played a key mediating role between Hamas and Israel since the outbreak of the war, alongside Egypt.

It was not clear why there was a discrepancy between the initial announcement of 12 and the later number of 10.