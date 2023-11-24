El Sisi hosts Spain and Belgium PMs and calls for permanent Gaza ceasefire

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

A four-day temporary truce between Israel and Hamas that came into effect on Friday morning must be extended to prevent further civilian bloodshed, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Friday.

Mr El Sisi was speaking at a joint press conference in Cairo with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

The European leaders called for an end to Israeli strikes that have killed almost15,000 people in Gaza and for the delivery of more aid there.

Israel has besieged the Palestinian enclave since Hamas militants attacked Israeli settlements on October 7, killing 1,200 people and abducting 240 others.

“Humanitarian aid must be delivered in a steady manner. The truce must continue and we have called on both sides to negotiate and exchange points of view.” said Mr Sanchez.

Mr El Sisi highlighted the plight of civilians in Gaza.

“We must not forget that 60 per cent of the 15,000 who have been killed are women and children,” said the Egyptian leader.

“We are calling on the governments of Belgium and Spain to stress the importance of the international community providing enough provisions for civilians inside the enclave.”

Four tonnes of medical aid sent by the EU will be received by Egyptian hospitals treating wounded Gazans, said Mr Sanchez.

“The horrible crimes that have been committed by Hamas on October 7 is an attest to their lack of humanity, but at the same time we mustn’t forget the murder of civilians in Gaza,” said Mr Sanchez.

“There are 2.3 million people suffering under the war in Gaza. We have to end this humanitarian catastrophe.”

Mr El Sisi called for the release of hostages being held by Hamas, a move which he said would contribute to achieving a permanent ceasefire.

Israeli soldiers arrive in southern Israel after exiting the Gaza Strip through the border fence for the beginning of the a four-day truce. AFP

Egypt opposed to hosting Gazans

He stressed the importance of establishing safe zones inside the enclave for Gazans whose homes have been destroyed by Israeli strikes and repeated his opposition to Egypt being forced to host displaced Palestinians.

Mr El Sisi estimated that “40,000 to 50,000 homes have been completely destroyed inside Gaza and 70,000 to 100,000 have sustained heavy damage”.

“The destruction will make the enclave unliveable, and we constitute this as a bid to displace Palestinians outside the enclave,” said the Egyptian leader.

“I spoke with US President Joe Biden recently and stressed that Egypt categorically rejects the forced displacement of Palestinians outside the enclave.”

There are an estimated nine million migrants living in Egypt, according to the UN.

While many come from countries affected by war – including Sudan, Syria and Yemen – Mr El Sisi said hosting refugees from Gaza would be different, as they would not have a home to return to once the current war is over.

“The people we are hosting will be able to return to their countries once the conflicts there are over,” said the Egyptian leader.

“No one is waiting to steal their lands from them, which is not the case for Gaza.”

Egyptian paramedics transport an injured Palestinian to a Red Crescent ambulance at the Rafah border crossing with Gaza. AFP

Two-state solution

All three heads of state reiterated their support for a two-state solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict, which they said was needed more than ever since the Israel-Gaza war began.

“We have to move towards the two-state solution to achieve peace. Any solution must be a final one to end the Arab-Israeli conflict which has been ongoing for nearly a century now,” said Mr De Croo.

“We will continue to appeal to Israel to respect international law.”

Mr El Sisi said a fundamental change to the political methods being used to achieve Palestinian statehood was now vital, pointing to 30 years of failure in the current approach.

“We have said that a Palestinian state could be stripped of arms. There have also been assurances that forces from Nato or from the UN could be stationed there. Arab forces, US forces, whatever you want,” said Mr El Sisi.

“But we must establish both a Palestinian state alongside Israel.”

Mr Sanchez and Mr De Croo were due to head to the Rafah border crossing, where earlier on Friday, 200 lorries – the largest daily aid delivery since the opening of humanitarian corridors on October 21 – entered Gaza.

“A temporary truce is a good thing but a permanent ceasefire is the objective. We will be heading to the Rafah access point today. We are calling for more access to humanitarian supplies to Gaza,” said Mr De Croo.