Red Cross in talks with warring parties to implement Gaza's pause in fighting

The International Committee of the Red Cross said on Wednesday it is ready to support the implementation of a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas.

"We, at the ICRC, are ready to support the implementation of any agreement that brings much-needed relief to the victims of this conflict,” Jessica Moussan, ICRC’s spokeswoman in the Middle East, told The National.

Israel and Hamas agreed early on Wednesday to a four-day pause in fighting to allow the release of 50 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel, and the entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.

It comes as Israel's air strikes continued on the Gaza Strip. Crucially, the devastating air bombardment will be paused in southern Gaza during the truce, while in northern Gaza, Hamas said Israel will pause air traffic - not only bombing, between 10am and 4pm.

“Currently, we are actively engaged in talks with the parties to help carry out any humanitarian agreement they reach,” Ms Moussan said.

The agreement is the most significant diplomatic breakthrough since Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7 killing about 1,200 people and taking about 240 hostage.

The attack ignited a war that has turned vast swathes of Gaza in rubble killing more than 14,000 people and raising fears of a wider conflict across the region.

The ICRC regularly facilitates prisoner exchanges as a neutral intermediary in any worldwide conflict.

“As a neutral intermediary, it is important to clarify that we are not part of the negotiations, and we do not make decisions on the substance of it,” she said. “Our role is to facilitate the implementation, once the parties agree.”

Qatar, which has played a vital role in the negotiations between the two sides, said early on Wednesday the timing of the pause will be announced within the next 24 hours.

“The number of those released will be increased in later stages of implementing the agreement," Doha's Foreign Ministry said.

The development comes as the Palestinian news agency, Wafa, reported on Wednesday that the Indonesian Hospital has received evacuation warnings from the Israeli army, which accuses it of hosting "militant activity".

A hospital administrator said that a message was sent from an official in the Israeli army claiming Israel has "information about (military activity) inside the hospital, and the army is requesting an immediate halt to all military actions.”

The comments warned "if military activity does not stop within four hours, then the army reserves the right to engage in activity against military operations in accordance with international laws”.

The Indonesian Hospital is located in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.