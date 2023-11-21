Four civilians, including two journalists, killed in Israeli strikes on south Lebanon

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Four civilians, including two journalists, were killed on Tuesday by Israeli strikes in south Lebanon, bringing the total number of civilian deaths to 14 since the hostilities between Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israel started on October 8.

Farah Omar and Rabih Al Maamari, who worked for the pan-Arabist Al Mayadeen television network, were killed while reporting in an open area at the crossroads between Tayr Harfa and Jibbein, about 6km from the Lebanese border with Israel, along with their guide, Hussein Aqeel, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

Four members of the media reporting from Lebanon have been killed since the start of the conflict, including Reuters' Issam Abdallah, amid accusations by Lebanese officials that Israel is deliberately targeting journalists.

“This crime and the previous ones, including the killing of journalist Issam Al Abdullah reveals the important role that media plays,” Hezbollah's media bureau said, calling on “the media, international and humanitarian bodies to condemn this crime and similar crimes that preceded it”.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists said that as of November 21, 50 journalists and media professionals, including 45 Palestinians, have been killed since the Gaza war started.

An 80-year-old Lebanese woman, Laiqa Serhan, was also killed on Tuesday morning in a separate Israeli artillery shelling in Kfarkila, south Lebanon. Her granddaughter was injured, according to the National News Agency.

At least 90 people, most of them Hezbollah fighters, have been killed on the Lebanese side in cross-border strikes since last month, according to an AFP tally.

Civilian casualties also included three Lebanese girls aged 10, 12, and 14, and their grandmother. They were killed by an Israeli air strike on November 5, while fleeing from the southern border back to Beirut, unleashing a wave of anger and shock across the country.

Meanwhile, six Israeli soldiers and three civilians were killed, according to AFP.

Armed groups led by Hezbollah have been exchanging fire with Israel since October 8 in support of their ally Hamas, following the Palestinian militant group's sudden attack on Israel and its retaliatory war on Gaza.

During a long-awaited speech on November 3, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah warned that “all options are open” on the Lebanese front, and that every action would be met with an equal and corresponding reaction, adding: “For every civilian, a civilian.”

The long-time enemies have shown some restraint so far, but there are concerns that miscalculations, including civilian casualties, could lead to a broader escalation of the conflict.