'Circle of death': Dozens of bodies lie outside Al Shifa Hospital as Israeli snipers watch

As many as 200 bodies have been left outside an emergency ward at Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital while Israeli snipers watch the site, officials said.

Five people have been shot by the Israeli army as they tried to leave the hospital, Gaza's biggest, in the past three days, director Dr Mohammad Abu Silmeyye said.

Two were killed, he said, while the three injured managed to walk back to the hospital.

Dr Silmeyye said he and other staff members, patients and at least 15,000 displaced people have been unable to leave the hospital because of the sniper threat.

“We have not been able to go to retrieve the two dead bodies” for fear of getting shot, he said.

“There are 150 more bodies right outside the emergency ward. We're unable to bring them out for burial.”

He said the smell of decay was overwhelming.

“The Israelis will kill us if they see us digging. They shoot anything that moves,” he added, as the risk of disease increases with every body.

Ministry of Health spokesman Dr Ashraf Al Qidra, who is also inside the hospital, told The National that tanks were stationed outside the hospital and people were afraid to go their windows.

The bodies of people killed in bombardment that hit a school housing displaced Palestinians on the ground outside Al Shifa Hospital. AFP

“If anyone puts their head outside the window, they are shot. We are inside the circle of death,” he said by telephone as drones and explosions could be heard in the background.

“We don't have internet, otherwise we would have shown the world the horror we're seeing.”

Several parts of the hospital have been shelled, Dr Abu Silmeyye said, including the intensive care unit, the cardiology department, the maternity ward and the external inpatient clinic.

The main generator and water well have also been hit, he said.

“People are dying, and I cannot look anyone in the eye,” he said of being unable to help those who did not survive their injuries.

Patients, including newborns in incubators, have died because of power cuts and a lack of bottled oxygen.

“Thirty-two people, including babies and the injured, have died in the past three days,” Dr Al Qidra said.

He said at least 36 other babies are at grave risk because of the lack of power.

Hospital officials were working to arrange for what he estimates to be about 200 burials “in a mass grave”, he said.

“But so far, we have not had progress with mediators.”

The Israeli army did not respond to The National's request for a comment about the removal of the dead from Al Shifa Hospital.

On Monday, Al Quds Hospital, run by the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRCS), which went out of service a day earlier, was surrounded by Israeli military vehicles “from all sides”, the PRCS said.

“Continuous shelling sounds are heard in light of the preparations to evacuate the hospital, including the patients and wounded, their companions, and medical personnel,” it said.