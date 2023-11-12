Rafah crossing reopens for Gazans entering Egypt

The first group of foreigners and injured Palestinians evacuated after the Rafah border crossing reopened arrived in Egypt from Gaza on Sunday, Egyptian security sources said.

Evacuations through Egypt’s Rafah border crossing, the only exit from the Gaza Strip not directly controlled by Israel, were suspended for a third time on Friday after issues transporting injured Palestinians.

Hundreds of foreign citizens, their dependents and dozens of injured people have passed through since limited evacuations began on November 1.

The suspensions had been due to bombardments that aid staff said hit or targeted medical convoys.

At least seven injured Palestinians arrived in Egypt to receive medical treatment, plus more than 80 foreign citizens and dependents, with more undergoing border procedures, the sources said. More than 32 Egyptians also crossed, they added.

At least 80 aid lorries had moved from Egypt into Gaza by Sunday afternoon, two of the sources said.

Palestinians with dual citizenship gradually leave Gaza

The evacuation of foreign citizens trapped in the Palestinian enclave began last Wednesday under an internationally brokered agreement. The deal also allowed some injured Gazan civilians to leave for treatment at Egyptian hospitals for the first time since the Israel-Gaza war began on October 7.

The crossing was closed on Friday after an Israeli strike on an ambulance at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza city and no foreign citizens were allowed to leave on Saturday.

Very little aid has entered Gaza since Israel declared war on Hamas more than a month ago after militants rampaged through southern Israel, killing about 1,400 people and taking 240 hostage, according to Israeli officials.

Palestinian officials on Friday said 11,078 Gaza residents had been killed in air and artillery strikes since then, about 40 pert cent of them children.

Pope appeals for more aid

On Sunday, Pope Francis again appealed for an end to hostilities, calling for "much more" aid.

The 86-year-old Pope had already called for the creation of humanitarian corridors and said a two-state solution was needed to end the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"Enough, enough brothers, enough," he said, addressing the crowds in St Peter's Square after his weekly Angelus prayers.

He said arms would never bring peace and warned the conflict must not widen.

He said the wounded in the Gaza Strip needed to be taken care of immediately, the protection of civilians assured and the hostages held by Hamas freed.

"I am close to all those who suffer, Palestinians and Israelis," he said. He was praying for them all, he added.