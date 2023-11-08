Route for London's pro-Palestine march on Armistice Day

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The National March for Palestine is scheduled to take place in London on Armistice Day on Saturday, despite requests that organisers reconsider the timing.

It is scheduled to start at noon at Marble Arch and conclude at the US embassy, just south of the Thames in Vauxhall; however, the full route details have yet to be confirmed.

The demonstration is likely to move from Marble Arch south along Park Lane before passing through Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner.

The route is then set to take the demonstrators around the back of Buckingham Palace, proceeding through Victoria and along Vauxhall Bridge Road.

Crossing Vauxhall Bridge, the marchers will enter Nine Elms, culminating at the US embassy.

Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has resisted pressure from politicians including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to try to block the gathering.

He said intelligence surrounding the potential for serious disorder this weekend did not meet the threshold to apply for a ban and insisted he would not act outside the law.

“The laws created by parliament are clear," he said. "There is no absolute power to ban protest, therefore there will be a protest this weekend."

Organised by an alliance including the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Friends of Al Aqsa and the Stop the War Coalition, the march is set to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The coalition has made clear its intent to avoid areas of sensitivity on Armistice Day, saying marchers will not go near the Cenotaph or Whitehall, where official remembrance commemorations will be held on the day.

Ben Jamal, director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, said: “Some time ago, we indicated that on the 11th [of November], we would not be going anywhere near [the Cenotaph] … we knew that would be inappropriate.”