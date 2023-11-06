Egypt’s Rafah border crossing remains closed, guard says

Egypt’s Rafah border crossing, the only way out of the Gaza Strip not directly controlled by Israel, remained closed on Monday as foreign citizens wait to evacuate, a guard manning the crossing told The National.

The crossing opened last Wednesday after an internationally brokered deal allowed for the evacuation of foreign citizens trapped inside the enclave since the war began.

The deal also allowed some injured Gazans to travel to Egyptian hospitals to receive treatment.

The Gaza border authority has published regular lists on Facebook that show the foreign citizens cleared to leave Gaza. Its most recent list was on Saturday and was made up entirely of Egyptians.

About 345 foreign citizens departed the strip last Wednesday, followed by 596 on Friday and 571 on Friday, the Gaza border authority said.

The list showed 55 Egyptians were approved to cross the border on Saturday.

The departure of Egyptians was confirmed by the crossing guard, though he could not say how many crossed into the country.

On Friday, an Israeli air strike on an ambulance near Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza city was condemned by Egyptian officials and led to the Rafah crossing being closed.

The strike was also condemned by WHO director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who expressed “utter shock” in a post on X.

“We reiterate: patients, health workers, facilities and ambulances must be protected at all times. Always,” he said.

Under the border deal, the departure of foreign citizens depends on the Israeli military allowing injured Palestinians to safely leave Gaza for treatment, an official in the Egyptian city of Al Arish told The National.

The crossing will remain closed to foreign citizens until assurances are given that all aspects of the deal will be respected, the official said.

At least 15 people were killed and dozens injured in the strike on Al Shifa, said Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al Qudra.

Israel claimed responsibility for the attack on Friday. It alleged that the ambulance was carrying a Hamas militant.

On Sunday, Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held a meeting with Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Programme, to outline the “logistical obstacles” to the delivery of aid into Gaza, including repeated Israeli bombardments of the Rafah crossing.

On Sunday, 24 aid lorries entered the enclave, an Egyptian Red Crescent officer said. The arrival of the convoy has not yet been confirmed by the Palestinian Red Crescent.

After Israel lifted its blockade on aid on October 21, it allowed fewer than 20 lorries to enter in a week.

A week later, it allowed 100 lorries a day to enter. Thousands of tonnes of aid remain in Al Arish.

On Monday, more ambulances sent by the Egyptian Health Ministry arrived at the crossing, the guard said.

Lorries carrying aid allowed arrived at the crossing, although none have yet been allowed to enter, he added.