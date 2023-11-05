Aid to Gaza trickles in as Israeli strikes and ground operations continue

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The gap between Gaza’s humanitarian needs and international requests for aid had become a growing chasm on Sunday, days after the UN said that $1.2 billion would be needed to meet aid requirements in the coastal enclave until the end of the year.

On Saturday, Secretary General of the UN Antonio Guterres warned that “the humanitarian situation in Gaza is horrific,” repeating his call for an immediate ceasefire.

Slow Israeli approvals of aid to Gaza, following lorry inspections in Rafah on the border with Egypt, mean that at best, about 100 lorries per day are entering the Gaza Strip.

Mr Guterres had previously pointed out that Gaza requires at least 500 lorries of supplies per day in peacetime, albeit during an Israeli blockade that became an almost complete siege following Hamas's October 7 attack into southern Israel.

US-ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-CONFLICT-GAZA-PROTEST Flowers and candles are laid during a vigil in solidarity with Palestinians in front of Puerto Rico’s Capitol building in San Juan. AFP

Mr Gutterres however, drew criticism from Francesca Albanese, special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories, who said he needed to show stronger leadership.

“These dark times require a strong leader. As people in Gaza face the risk of genocide, I implore you to take strong action for (1) immediate ceasefire, (2) humanitarian aid, (3) release of hostages/arbitrarily detained persons, (4) oPt protective presence,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The latter refers to the UN’s mandate to protect civilian life in conflict, using an acronym for the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

It comes as Secretary of State Antony Blinken is engaged in a fresh regional diplomatic tour as the US faces mounting criticism for what is seen as a deferential position on Israel’s bombardment and siege of Gaza.

Mr Blinken met Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner General of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Amman on Saturday.

They discussed the need for UNRWA and its “essential humanitarian mission” in Gaza, US government spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Mr Blinken acknowledged the critical work of UNRWA staff, who provide humanitarian relief under the difficult conditions and conveyed his sorrow for the 72 staff members who had been killed since the war began.

More than 1.5 million people are now displaced and about 600,000 are crowded in shelters run by the UN agency that assists Palestine refugees. The US says around 400,000 people remain in Gaza city as Israeli forces move through the enclave, cutting off the northern, most densely populated districts.

Heavy aerial bombardment continues in support of Israeli operations, with significant civilian casualties.

Palestinian news agency Wafa said 51 people were killed and scores wounded in an Israeli bombardment of Gaza's Al Maghazi camp on Saturday night.

A spokesman for the Health Ministry in Gaza, Ashraf Al Qidra, said a large number of people had been killed without giving an exact figure.

Earlier, Hamas reported on its Telegram channel that Israel was “directly bombing citizens' homes” in Al Maghazi.

“Women, children and newborns in Gaza are disproportionately bearing the burden of the escalation of hostilities in the occupied Palestinian territory, both as casualties and in reduced access to health services,” Unicef warned on Saturday.

“The bombardments, damaged or non-functioning health facilities, massive levels of displacement, collapsing water and electricity supplies as well as restricted access to food and medicines, are severely disrupting maternal, newborn, and child health services. There are an estimated 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza, with more than 180 giving birth every day. Fifteen per cent of them are likely to experience pregnancy or birth-related complications and need additional medical care,” the agency said.