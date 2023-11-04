Pro-Palestine rally in London banned from gathering outside the Israeli embassy

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Large pro-Palestine protests are taking place in London again on Saturday after police banned demonstrators from gathering outside the Israeli embassy.

Just hours before they began police made three arrests in Piccadilly Circus - one for displaying a placard that could incite hated.

The Metropolitan Police has said there will be a “sharper focus” on using social media and face recognition to detect criminal behaviour at protests this weekend.

It follows a number of arrests at the gatherings.

On Friday, British police said they were working with pro-Palestinian protesters to prevent unrest over the war in Gaza from disrupting Remembrance Day commemorations next weekend.

Demonstrators have been calling for an immediate ceasefire and are holding another rally in Trafalgar Square on Saturday.

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, writing in the Times, said the lines between pro-Palestinian protesters and “those who support the brutal terrorism of Hamas” have become “badly blurred”.

Sir Ephraim highlighted a Manchester protest with a banner showing support for “Palestinian resistance” and said there was no ambiguity in the words used.

“Did every person who attended that march truly wish to associate themselves with acts of such barbarity? I sincerely hope that they did not,” he wrote.

Pro-Palestinian rally in Istanbul Demonstrators in Istanbul during a rally in solidarity with Palestinians. Reuters

“Nevertheless, it could not be clearer that, at the very least, the lines between those who wish only to advocate for the welfare of innocent Palestinians and those who support the brutal terrorism of Hamas have become badly blurred.

“Those lines have remained blurred in the subsequent demonstrations, in which a minority have proudly displayed their extremism on their banners and in their chants, while the majority stand alongside them.

“Similar lines have become blurred in the sermons being given in a minority of mosques, inciting hatred and even violence against Jews, while the majority of prominent Muslim clerics are silent. They are blurred on university campuses where a minority of students and lecturers are declaring their support for ‘intifada’ while the majority appear indifferent.

“It is imperative that we redraw these lines of moral clarity without delay.”

Sir Ephraim is the 11th Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth since the office was introduced in 1704.

He is traditionally seen as the figurehead of British Jews, but is only officially representative of the United Synagogue, the biggest wing of orthodox Judaism in the UK.

The Metropolitan Police said pro-Palestine protesters will be prevented from gathering outside the Israeli embassy over the weekend.

The force has imposed a condition under Section 14 of the Public Order Act to prevent demonstrators gathering near the country’s embassy in Kensington, west London.

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley also responded to concerns from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman about the prospect of pro-Palestine protests on Armistice Day.

Mr Sunak said such a move would be “provocative and disrespectful”, amid reports that tens of thousands of demonstrators are planning to take to the streets to call for an immediate ceasefire on November 11.

Demonstration organisers have pledged to avoid the Whitehall area where the Cenotaph war memorial – the focus of national remembrance events – is located.

Sir Mark, in a letter to Mr Sunak, said: “Like you, I recognise the profound significance of Armistice Day and the events that take place across the weekend in central London and in communities across London.

“We will take a robust approach and yesterday I set out our intent to use all the powers available to the [Metropolitan Police], including putting in place conditions, if required, to ensure events in Whitehall and the surrounding areas as well as other locations of significance across London are not undermined.”

Ms Braverman, writing on X, described any such protest as a “hate march”.