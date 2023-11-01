Biden says Americans will be able to leave Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

President Joe Biden said that US citizens will be able to leave Gaza as early as Wednesday, as the Palestinian enclave continues under Israeli bombardment.

“We expect American citizens to exit today, as we expect to see more depart over the coming days,” he posted on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter.

It was not clear how many US citizens, if any, had been able to leave Gaza on Wednesday.

Hamas militants launched a deadly attack on Israel on October 7, killing at least 1,400 people, the majority of them civilians.

Following the attack, Israel began its bombardment of the Gaza Strip as well as a series of ground incursions. Gazan officials say about 8,800 people have been killed in the enclave so far.

The Biden administration faced criticism for co-ordinating the evacuation of US citizens out of Israel in the days after the Hamas attack without announcing plans for Americans in Gaza.

There is an estimated 500 to 600 US citizens in the enclave.

“We won't let up working to get Americans out of Gaza,” Mr Biden said in his post.