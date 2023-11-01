Ambulances enter Gaza through Egypt's Rafah crossing to transport injured Palestinians

Egyptian ambulances entered through the Rafah border crossing on Wednesday to transport a few dozens of wounded Palestinians in the Gaza Strip for treatment in Egypt.

Pictures and videos on social media showed dozens of people gathering at the gate of the Rafah crossing where a number of ambulances were also on site.

Egyptian medical official have said that “medical teams will be present at the crossing to examine the cases and determine the hospitals they will be sent to”.

Egyptian security officials says that 121 foreign nationals will cross into Egypt from Rafah and 110 wounded Palestinians who have been vetted by security to ensure that they don't include combatants.

The crossing has been used to let aid trucks through to Gaza since October 7.

More to follow ...