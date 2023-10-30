Israel warns hospitals to evacuate as air and ground attacks on Gaza increase

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

A hospital in Gaza has been warned to evacuate amid heavy shelling as Israeli troops press into the besieged enclave with ground assaults.

The Israeli military said it has targeted more than 600 Hamas fighters in the past few days amid expanded ground operations in the Gaza Strip.

Air strikes hit areas near Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital and Al Quds Hospital, which are both sheltering thousands of displaced Palestinians.

An International Committee of the Red Cross official said there is concern over warnings directed at Al Quds Hospital, which is managed by the Palestine Red Crescent Society.

“The hospital is protected and relocating the significant numbers of injured, ill, those with mobility challenges, individuals in intensive care and others is not feasible,” said ICRC Middle East spokeswoman Jessica Moussan told The National.

Medical staff from Al Quds Hospital said they received a warning to evacuate at 9pm on Sunday. The Palestinian Red Crescent said the complex is overwhelmed, with about 500 patients and more than 12,000 displaced civilians seeking refuge.

“There are babies in incubators and individuals receiving oxygen,” she said. “A viable evacuation alternative is essential. Currently, no such option exists in Gaza.”

About 20 Palestinians were killed in overnight clashes in Gaza with Israeli forces, Palestinian medical officials said.

Palestinian militants clashed with Israeli forces in a border area east of the city of Khan Younis in the south, reports said.

The Gaza Health Ministry said more than 8,000 people, mainly civilians, have been killed in Israeli air and ground strikes.