Egypt's El Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah call for 'immediate stop' to Israel-Gaza war

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah jointly voiced their opposition on Thursday to a possible Palestinian exodus as a result of the Gaza war.

The leaders "affirmed that any attempt at expulsion to Jordan or Egypt is rejected", official Jordanian TV said after the two men met in Cairo.

They warned any expansion of the war could "send the region into a slippery slope" and called for the war "to immediately stop".

King Abdullah's visit to Cairo comes days after he was on a tour to London, Rome and Berlin to warn of the impact of the Israeli retaliation on Gaza, in response to the surprise offensive by Hamas on October 7.

Both countries have channels with Hamas, although Egypt is more connected with the group, which is supported by Iran. Mr El Sisi and the king have also close ties with President Mahmoud Abbas, who heads Palestinians Authority in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The Jordanian and Egyptian authorities have issued repeated warnings that any movement of refugees across their borders would constitute a national security threat. Although Jordan does not border Gaza, officials in Amman are concerned the war could spread to the West Bank.

For decades, Egypt has criticised Israeli pressure on the Palestinians, fearing it could drive Gaza's 2.3 million residents into the sparsely populated Sinai Peninsula.

Egypt was the first Arab nation to sign a formal peace treaty with Israel in 1979. Jordan was the second in 1994. The countries are all US allies and the top three recipients of aid from the US.

Egypt and Jordan separately share borders with Gaza and Israeli-occupied territories in the West Bank, respectively.

There has also been a surge in violence in the West Bank that could yet worsen.

Some fear more Palestinian refugees would upset a social balance overseen by King Abdullah between those who since 1948 have been coming from Palestine and tribes who were a cornerstone of Jordan's founding as a British protectorate in 1921.

Most of Jordan's 10 million population are descendants of refugees who fled the conflict surrounding Israel's creation in 1948 and Israeli expansion after the 1967 Arab-Israeli War.

Khaled Yacoub Oweis contribute to this story from Amman.