At least seven Palestinians killed across West Bank in army and settler attacks

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

At least seven Palestinians have been killed across the occupied West Bank since Wednesday evening, according to the Palestinian health ministry and official media.

Three people, including two teenagers, were killed in dawn raids in Nour Shams refugee camp, Bethlehem's Dheisheh refugee camp and the village of Burdrus near Ramallah, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Taha Mohammed died of his wounds in Nour Shams after the army prevented him from being moved to hospital, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Seven Palestinians were killed across the West Bank in a 12-hour period, the news agency said.

Gebriel Awad was also shot dead in Budrus, Palestinian news agency Wafa said in a statement, which also reported the deaths of two teenagers shot dead by the army near Ramallah.

Read More Biden says Egypt’s Sisi has agreed to open Gaza border for aid convoy

The health ministry said Mohammed Fawqa, 21, was also killed in a settler attack in the village of Dora Al Qura, near Ramallah.

A 24-year-old also died of his injuries after being shot by the army near Nablus, Wafa reported.

Israel has yet to comment on the situation.

The recent increase of violence in the Israeli-Palestine conflict follows an attack by Hamas on Israel in early October that killed around 1,300 people, mostly civilians. According to Palestinian news agency Wafa, 69 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank since the Hamas attack.

Israel is now preparing for a ground assault in the Gaza Strip in response to the attack by Hamas on October 7.

Israeli forces have carried out their fiercest bombardment of Gaza in response, killing more than 3,000 Palestinians and imposing a total siege on the blockaded enclave that Hamas controls, fuelling anger among Palestinians in the West Bank

The West Bank is home to the Palestinian Authority, which is dominated by Hamas rivals Fatah and 87-year-old Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

It borders Jerusalem, which houses sites sacred to Muslims, Christians and Jews, and is a flashpoint for internecine violence.