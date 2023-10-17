Leaders from Jordan, US, Egypt and Palestine to hold Gaza summit

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Jordan's King Abdullah II will host a four-way summit in Amman on Wednesday with US President Joe Biden, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, to discuss the situation in Gaza.

The meeting will discuss the "dangerous developments" in Gaza and their repercussions on the region, as well as ways to ensure the entry of humanitarian and relief aid into the Strip, the Royal Court said on Tuesday.

His Majesty King Abdullah II to host four-way summit in Amman tomorrow with US President Joe Biden, Egypt President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss dangerous developments in Gaza, its regional impact, & ensuring provision of aid into the Strip — RHC (@RHCJO) October 17, 2023

Also on Wednesday, Mr Biden will make a high-stakes visit to Israel to show support for its war on Hamas, after Washington said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to let humanitarian aid reach besieged Gazans.

The White House confirmed Mr Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday, saying he will “demonstrate his steadfast support for Israel in the face of Hamas’s brutal terrorist attack and to consult on next steps”.

At the summit in Amman, Mr Biden is to “reiterate that Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination and discuss the humanitarian needs of civilians in Gaza”, the White House said.

READ MORE Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday after warning against Gaza occupation

Israel has vowed to annihilate the Hamas movement that controls Gaza after Hamas gunmen killed 1,300 people, mainly civilians, in a rampage through southern Israeli towns on October 7, the deadliest single day in Israel's 75-year history.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip with air strikes that have killed more than 2,800 Palestinians, a quarter of them children, and driven around half of the 2.3 million Gazans from their homes. It has imposed a total blockade on the enclave, halting food, fuel and medical supplies, which are rapidly running out.

Scores of lorries carrying vital supplies for Gaza headed towards the Rafah crossing in Egypt on Tuesday, the only access point to the enclave outside of Israel's control, but there was no clear indication that they would be able to enter.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken initially announced Mr Biden's planned visit at the end of hours of talks with Mr Netanyahu, in which he said the Israeli PM had agreed to develop a plan to get humanitarian aid to Gaza civilians. He gave no details.

The US has been seeking to contain the conflict from spreading in the Middle East. Mr Blinken arrived in Israel on Monday to meet Mr Netanyahu after meetings in Egypt and Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington has held back-channel discussions with Tehran to warn Iran against entering the conflict.