Israel's Hamas-ISIS parallel opening door to scenes of Gaza annihilation

Hours ahead of Israel's military offensive into Gaza, a series of historical precedents are being invoked that allow for an unrestrained onslaught on its high-rises and urban centres.

The likening of Hamas to ISIS by Israeli and US officials raises images of the aftermath of the extremists takeover of Raqqa and Mosul, according to leading experts, who warn this could be used to justify the “disproportionate” levelling of Gaza.

Looking further ahead, it is a factor that could also deny the possibility of a future peace process involving Hamas, whose political wing has governed Gaza for almost two decades after it won elections there in 2006.

“Israel has indicated it wants to exterminate Hamas, it will not want to recognise Hamas as a political stakeholder any more,” said Lina Khatib, director of the School of African and Oriental Studies’ Middle East Institute.

Israel has called on the 1.1 million residents of northern Gaza to leave their homes and move to the south of the densely populated enclave, as it prepares to send ground troops in for the first time in nine years. More than 2,600 people have been killed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Sunday.

US and Israeli officials have sought to compare Hamas's attack on civilians in Israel to the atrocities of ISIS. US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin described the Iran-backed militant group as “worse than ISIS” when he met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv last week. His words echoed those of Mr Netanyahu, who declared “Hamas is ISIS” after the attacks, and US President Joe Biden’s remarks that Hamas’s “bloodthirstiness brings to mind the worst rampages” of the terrorist group.

Other Israeli officials have drawn comparisons with existential moments in European history, to highlight the gravity of the threat that Israel sees. Tzipi Hotovely, the Israeli ambassador in the UK, said questions around a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which is under siege, should not be directed at Israel. "Hamas is in charge of the safety of the Palestinians," she said.

Instead, Ms Hotovely referred to the British carpet-bombing of Dresden and Hamburg during the Second World War. "600,000 Germans were killed in your attacks on Hamburg and Dresden. Why? You knew this was the only way you could defeat the Nazis," she told BBC Radio 4.

It is the ISIS line that has most bearing on the choices facing Israel's war cabinet. Painting Hamas with the ISIS brush has implications for how Israel is expected to fight its war with the Palestinian militant group, experts told The National. “There is a danger in comparing Hamas to ISIS, which can indirectly legitimise disproportionate use of violence on civilians in Gaza, under the pretence of fighting terrorism,” Ms Khatib said.

Experts highlight the US-led coalition’s war with ISIS in 2014, when Mr Biden was vice president, which razed Iraqi and Syrian cities, killing up to 11,000 civilians in Iraq alone and displacing hundreds of thousands more.

“The US government labelled its campaign in Syria and Iraq as 'a campaign of annihilation', so for Secretary Austin to be suggesting Hamas is the same or worse is doing little more than encouraging Israel to assume a similarly brutal approach in Gaza,” said Charles Lister, director of the US-based Middle East Institute’s Syria programme.

The 6,000 bombs dropped on Gaza in the first six days of the war, as claimed by the Israeli air force, had already exceeded the rate of US bombing of ISIS in Syria and Iraq, which averaged "2,500 per month across 46,000 square metres," Mr Lister added.

Trucks carry humanitarian aid for Palestinians. Reuters

ISIS's ideology was opposed to Hamas, Mr Lister stressed. “ISIS views Hamas as apostates whose involvement in politics negates its religious legitimacy,” he said. “Inside Gaza, Hamas has also been a consistent and fairly brutal adversary to periodically emerging, ISIS-like cells.”

Ms Khatib warned Hamas’s political influence would outlast its military capabilities. “It’s unlikely that Hamas will become irrelevant even if militarily defeated. Israel’s hardline stance being articulated politically and militarily will make it harder for the peace process to be realised in the future,” she said.

A focus on fighting terror would also obscure the “root causes” of the conflict.

Chris Gunness, a former spokesman for the UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), said: “The narrative will be totally overwhelmed by terrorism and security. Whenever these things happen between Israel and Palestine, there is never a root discussion of settler colonialism, of occupation or dispossession.”

“Instead the conversation turns to Israel having a right to defend itself and Hamas being a terrorist organisation,” he said.

“There is no military solution to the conflict and there never has been. But the chances of a political solution are receding further.”