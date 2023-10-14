Israel 'very sorry' for the death of Reuters journalist

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Israel is “very sorry for the death of any civilian, whether they are journalists or any other civilians”, the Israeli army's spokesman has told The National.

Avichay Adraee's statement comes after Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah was killed while covering Israeli bombing in the Aita-al Chaab region in southern Lebanon on Friday.

Other journalists, including those from AFP and Al Jazeera, were also wounded in the strike.

Mr Adraee did not say whether Israel was responsible or not.

“The incident is still under investigation,” Mr Adraee said, adding that he does not have a clear-cut answer regarding what happened.

“There was launch of drones by Hezbollah, which were targeted by the Israeli army.”

“This area witnessed fire exchanges, tensions, infiltration attempts, drone launches, firing of anti-tank missiles, for which Palestinian groups and Hezbollah has claimed responsibility,” he added.

On Friday, the Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations said the country would launch an investigation into the incident.

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned, in a statement, a “direct Israeli bombing” of the journalists while covering “the Israeli aggression in the south”.

Lebanon's army also said on Saturday that Israel was behind the attack.

“The Israeli enemy fired a rocket that hit a civilian car belonging to a media team, leading to the death of photographer Issam Abdallah and the injury of five others,” the army said in a statement.

Al Jazeera Media Network said that Israeli forces had “once again attempted to silence the media by targeting journalists”.

“Israel’s targeting of the Al Jazeera team is a blatant disregard of international safety standards that clearly distinguish the press, as they shelled and burnt an Al Jazeera broadcast vehicle despite our crew’s presence alongside other international media in an agreed upon location,” the network said in a statement.

The funeral for Mr Abdallah was due to be held on Saturday afternoon in Khiam in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah said on Saturday that “Israel is the responsible party … indisputably”.

It condemned the “partiality” and “wilful blindness” of the UN, Unifil {the UN's Interim Force in Lebanon], the White House spokesperson, Reuters and several other media outlets in a statement, saying that those organisations deliberately refrained from attributing responsibility for the casualties.

Infiltration attempts

On Saturday morning, Mr Adraee said on X, formerly Twitter, that the Israeli military had stopped an attempt by a group to breach the Israeli border from Lebanon.

A Lebanese security source told The National, that the incident seems to have been an infiltration attempt.

“We heard sounds in the Houla area [in south-east Lebanon]. We don’t know if it was a plane or a drone,” the source said, without saying who the suspects might have been. Some Palestinian groups also operate in southern Lebanon.

A Hezbollah spokesman said the infiltrators were not Hezbollah fighters.

As the skirmishes continued, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Saturday that the decision to open a new front in South Lebanon rests with Hezbollah.

This comes amid growing concerns that the Israel-Gaza war might spill over into Lebanon.

“It is up to the Resistance [Hezbollah] to decide whether to open a new front or respond to a crime. They set the conditions they desire,” Mr Amirabdollahian said at a press conference at the Iranian Embassy in Beirut.

“The security of Lebanon matters to everyone, including Iran. Opening a new front is possible, depending on the circumstances,” he added.

“The Lebanese government bears responsibility for every attack launched from Lebanon towards our sovereignty,” the Israeli army spokesman said on X, formerly Twitter. “Anyone who tries to cross the border into our lands will be killed.”

The Lebanese government previously said it did not want Lebanon to be dragged into the conflict, while condemning the Israeli attacks in Gaza.

German airline Lufthansa said it is suspending its flights to Beirut until October 16, AFP reported.