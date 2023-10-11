Keir Starmer suggests it is acceptable for Israel to withhold power and water from Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Palestine

The leader of the UK’s Labour party, Keir Starmer, has suggested it is acceptable to withhold power from the citizens of Gaza.

Mr Starmer was quick to condemn Hamas in the wake if its attack on Israel, which he described as the “cold-blooded” slaughter of hundreds of civilians.

The Israeli government has stopped the passage of food, water, fuel and medicine Gaza, with the sole remaining access from Egypt shut down on Tuesday after air strikes near the border crossing.

In an interview with LBC radio, Mr Starmer said he was “very clear Israel must have that right, does have that right to defend herself. And Hamas bears responsibility”.

He was then asked by host Nick Ferrari: “A siege is appropriate? Cutting off water? Cutting off power? Sir Keir?”

Mr Starmer replied: “I think that Israel does have that right. It is an ongoing situation. Obviously everything should be done within international law but I don’t want to step away from the core principles that Israel has a right to defend herself and Hamas bears responsibility for the terrorist acts.”

Keir Starmer glitter protester identified as climate campaigner Yaz Ashmawi

The Labour leader's wife Victoria is Jewish, and he said they have family in Israel who are being affected by the events. “We have extended family in Israel and this will be typical of many people in Israel, families, communities, they have a deep sense of shock at what is happening,” he said.

“Fear overladen with a real anxiety that somehow they felt that with the Israeli intelligence and security – they always know they are under threat – but they felt there was a protection there and there’s huge anxiety that on this occasion that didn’t seem to operate in the way that they wanted.”

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has travelled to Israel to show the UK’s “unwavering solidarity” in the wake of the Hamas attacks.

The Foreign Office said he was there to “demonstrate the UK’s unwavering solidarity with the Israeli people following Hamas’s terrorist attacks.

We stand with 🇮🇱



I'm here in Israel today to show that the UK's support for the Israeli people is unwavering.



חזק חזק ונתחזק — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) October 11, 2023

“He will be meeting survivors of the attacks and senior Israeli leaders to outline UK support for Israel’s right to defend itself.”

The Israeli government shared a video on X, formerly Twitter, showing Mr Cleverly running for cover as sirens sounded.

Watch: while UK FM @JamesCleverly visits Ofakim in southern Israel, a siren goes off warning of incoming Hamas rocket fire.



This is the reality Israelis live with every day. pic.twitter.com/QF4C4tReqL — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) October 11, 2023

Labour’s shadow foreign secretary David Lammy has called on the Government to help repatriate UK citizens in Israel who want to return home.

In a letter to Mr Cleverly, he said: “While Israeli airspace has not officially been closed, most UK airlines have been forced to cancel their flights for the foreseeable future.

“This is obviously deeply concerning for all those who are desperate to return to loved ones in the UK.

“Several countries have announced rescue flights to return their nationals who are stranded. Does the UK government have plans to do the same?”

British Airways suspended all flights to Israel on Thursday after turning back on of its flights as it neared Tel Aviv "over security concerns".

Meanwhile a Buckingham Palace representative said that Charles is “extremely concerned” about the situation.

“His thoughts and prayers are with all of those suffering, particularly those who have lost loved ones, but also those actively involved as we speak.

“His Majesty is appalled by and condemns the barbaric acts of terrorism in Israel.”